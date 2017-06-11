 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli has played a well-paced innings. (Photo: AP) Live| CT17, Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli brings up his 41th ODI 50 in style
 
Nation, Politics

Have property docs, Sasikala trying to kill me: Deepa calls for govt action

ANI
Published Jun 11, 2017, 7:43 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2017, 8:08 pm IST
Earlier, on Sunday, Deepa Jayakumar was denied entry into the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa.
Deepa Jayakumar, niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J Jayalalitha addresses the media after being denied entry to Poes Garden, in Chennai. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Deepa Jayakumar, niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J Jayalalitha addresses the media after being denied entry to Poes Garden, in Chennai. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar on Sunday alleged that her brother Deepak invited her to Poes Garden in order to kill her so that he can stake claim of Veda Nilayam, the residence of 'Amma'.

"He intentionally called me and very emotionally was trying to convince me. This was definitely a trap, this was a ploy to kill me," Deepa said.

Deepa said she was invited by her brother on the pretext of performing a puja inside the premise.

"He invited me to perform some puja on the pretext of which he had actually called me over there and I had no idea, I was terribly shocked. I am sure that this was a coup attempt by Sasikala, Dinakaran and Deepak," she said.

Deepa further informed that she has all the documents of the property and has already taken a legal course on this.

"I have all the documents, it used to belong to my grandmother. I have already have staked claim for the property, it is not only for the purpose of staking claim to the property, my aim is to stake claim of the legacy of my aunt including the party, and her esteemed valuable belongings whatever she cherished," she said.

She asserted that it was her "moral, ethical and legal right" to acquire Poes Garden, adding that she would seek the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the same.

Meanwhile, Deepa's husband K Madhavan has lodged a complaint with the Police Commissioner over the morning incident that took place at the Poes Garden.

"We have given a complaint asking for protection for me and my wife Deepa. The incident that happened in the morning regarding that incident we gave complaint to the commissioner," Madhavan told ANI.

Earlier today, Deepa was not allowed to enter her aunt's house and was roughed up by private security guards.

A reporter of an English news channel, who was already at the Poes Garden, was assaulted as well.

Tags: jayalalithaa, deepa jayakumar, poes garden, sasikala
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: File/PTI)

Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar denied entry to Poes Garden residence

Deepa also said she came to the Poes Garden residence on the invitation of her brother Deepak.
11 Jun 2017 7:54 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Live| CT17, Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli brings up his 41th ODI 50 in style

Virat Kohli has played a well-paced innings. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Author eats his own book after incorrect prediction about UK elections

"It is actually a hardback, there are lots of chemicals but I have got to get through the whole thing" (Photo: YouTube)
 

JEE Advanced results 2017: Haryana's Sarvesh Mehtani is all India topper

Indian Institutes of Technology. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Spider crawling out of Karnataka woman's ear will freak you out

The spider casually crawled out when exposed to light (Photo: YouTube)
 

iPhone 8 won’t support high-speed internet?

(Representational image)
 

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Weather forecast for India vs South Africa must-win tie

Clear skies and bright sunny day await cricket fans as Virat Kohli and Co square off against AB de Villiers-led South Africa. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar denied entry to Poes Garden residence

Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: File/PTI)

Senior functionary of OPS camp meets Dhinakaran

Amma faction leader TTV Dhinakaran

Many Karnataka people don't know how to sing national anthem: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena Goa unit President Shivprasad Joshi. (Photo: ANI)

The 'son' rise: Rahul Gandhi set to take Sonia’s place as Congress prez in Oct

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Game of thrones: 24 MLAs back TTV Dhinakaran after meet with Sasikala

AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran (Photo: File/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham