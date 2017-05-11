Stop razing masjids, Asaduddin Owaisi tells N Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has written to AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to take action against officials responsible for demolition of several mosques in AP over the past one year.

In a letter to Mr Naidu, Mr Owaisi expressed concern at demolition of age-old mosques, under the pretext of road widening.

He brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that the demolition of the centuries-old Masjid-e-Abu Bakr, Hazrat Hussain Shah Quadri and Syed Shah Quadri dargah and masjid, Jama Masjid, Hazrat Shah Zahoor Musafir Dargah, Tarapet Masjid and Jannatul Firdous graveyard in Vijayawada have been going on since May last year in the name of road widening works and construction of flyovers and bridges.

He told the CM that these arbitrary and uncalled-for and unnecessary demolitions of over four century–old mosques, dargahs and graveyards by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and Krishna district authorities over the last year have caused unease among the Muslim community.

He alleged that the authorities have resorted to these arbitrary demolitions in utter violation of laws and ignoring the pleas of AP Wakf Board and protests and resentment of local Muslims.

In these cases the authorities wilfully ignored court orders also, Mr Owaisi wrote.

He said that unfortunately, these demolitions of centuries –old places of worship were done to ensure that a hotel and such other private properties are not acquired for road widening and flyover works.

“This is grave injustice to the Muslim community and their religious heritage,” the MP wrote, adding that the revenue authorities were exerting pressure on the masjid and dargah committees and attempts are being made to demolish five mosques, three graveyards and an Idgah on the Bandar Road.

He informed the Chief Minister that the committees of Nimra Masjid , Masjid-e-Bilal and Edgah, Masjid-e-Tana Shah and graveyard, Mohammadia graveyard have obtain stay orders from the courts to safeguard them.

He requested the Chief Minister to initiate severe action against the official responsible for the demolitions and restore the ones damaged, besides withdrawing the proposals for acquisition of places of worships of Muslims and graveyards.

Moving ICJ for Jadhav was extraordinary: MP

MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday hoped that the Pakistan will give due respect to the stay order granted by the International Court of Justice on the death sentence awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Interacting with the media at the party headquarters, Mr Owaisi said, “India moving the ICJ to ensure that Jadhav’s life is safe was an extraordinary step and the ICJ was kind enough to pass order staying his death sentence.”

He said that last 15 attempts were made by India to extend counsellor help to Jadhav to defend his case, but these were denied by the Pakistan government, in contravention of the Geneva Convention.

He said “I expect that Pakistan government will give due respect to the stay order granted by the ICJ and Jadhav will reach the country safely.”