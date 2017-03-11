KCR’s survey on performance of ministers and MLAs creates ripples in TRS

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s survey on performance of ministers and MLAs has created ripples in the TRS.

The survey indicates that the party may launch another round of “Operation Akarsh” soon to lure the best performing MLAs from the Opposition into the TRS fold to ensure victory in the 2019 elections.

TRS sources said the survey has created a sense of insecurity among non-performing ministers and MLAs, which may result in ‘ayarams and gayarams’ in the ruling party ahead of the 2019 elections.

Mr Rao had on Thursday circulated the survey report to all ministers and MLAs in the TRSLP meeting. Though he asked them to improve their performance and tried to give the assurance that he would not deny them tickets for 2019 elections based on this survey, it created doubts and apprehensions among non-performers about their fate in 2019.

The fact that the CM had ordered survey on the performance of all 119 MLAs in their constituencies, including the Opposition MLAs, instead of confining it to just TRS MLAs gave scope for the non-performers to believe that they may be replaced by the performers from Opposition in 2019.

TRS sources said the CM is keen on “bagging” Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Nalgonda), T. Rammohan Reddy (Parigi), S.A. Sampath Kumar (Alampur), D.K. Aruna (Gadwal) and Ch. Vamshichand Reddy (Kalwakurthy).

The sources said Mr Rao also wants to identify suitable alternatives to ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, T. Padma Rao Goud and Patnam Mahender Reddy, MLAs Maganti Gopinath (Jubilee Hills), M. Sudheer Reddy (Medchal), C. Kanaka Reddy (Malkajgiri), K.P. Vivekanand (Qutbullahpur), M. Krishna Rao (Kukatpally), Manchireddy Kishan Reddy (Ibrahimpatnam), Kale Yadaiah (Chevella) and Teegala Krishna Reddy (Maheshwaram).