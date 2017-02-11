 LIVE !  :  Umesh Yadav is all over Bangladesh as India are in the driver’s seat in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs Ban Test, Day 3: India dominant, as 6-down Bangladesh go for tea
 
‘Is CM Naidu scared of me?’ YSRC MLA Roja detained at Vijawada airport

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 11, 2017, 1:41 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2017, 1:41 pm IST
Roja said she was invited to attend the National Women's Parliament and was arrested instead.
Roja recorded a video alleging foulplay by the police.
 Roja recorded a video alleging foulplay by the police.

Vijayawada: YSRC MLA RK Roja on Saturday said she was detained by the police when she arrived at the Vijayawada airport to participate in the National Women's Parliament which began on Friday.

Roja alleged that the Assistant Commissioner of Police told her they were taking her to a hotel and detained her instead.      

“At the airport, the ACP very proudly told me that they were sending me to a hotel. From 8.50 am to 10.20 am I was made to wait and then was packed in a police van with protection and taken to Ongole by road,” she said.

Roja alleged that she was invited to the National Women's Parliament by a legislator and then was arrested at the airport. She attacked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and asked why she was invited to the event at all.

“Are they (TDP) scared of us?” she asked in a video she recorded in the police van while she was being taken to an undisclosed location.

"They are spending close to Rs 11 crore for the event and invited many legislators from all over the country. But they do not want me at the venue. If they are so scared, they should not have invited me," she added.

YSRC legislators have attacked the TDP government over Roja’s detention and reportedly even staged a protest in Vijayawada.

Tags: roja detained, chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada

