Nation, Politics

Rahul can't even make the wind blow and he talks about earthquake: BJP

ANI
Published Dec 10, 2016, 6:52 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2016, 6:54 pm IST
Rahul had claimed he would cause an earthquake if he was allowed to speak on demonetisation in the Parliament.
Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Haridwar: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi cannot even make the wind blow and he talks about causing an earthquake in the Parliament with his take on demonetisation.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi earthquake's statement, he said, "He said that if he will speak, then an earthquake would occur but he cannot even make the wind blow."

The Congress leader had on Friday said that if he speaks on demonetisation in the parliament, then the ruling regime would be hit by an earthquake.

He further said that the BJP will always stand by common people at the time of difficulty.

"Decision like demonetisation can be taken only by courageous person with long term vision," he said adding that the situation would become normal in one month.

"We need to take some difficult and rigid decisions in a bid to make India economically sound," Singh added while addressing a public rally in Haridwar.

Tags: rajnath singh, parliament, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Uttaranchal, Hardwar (Haridwar)

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Box office: Critics pan it but Befikre gets above average opening figures

A still from the film.
 

Virat Kohli is batting in his prime, says Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay said backing his instincts led to the turnaround. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/DC)
 

Facebook glitch reposts old statuses, photos without permission

A few people tweeted that the issue has something to do with the recent Facebook update on iOS
 

Russia declines Japanese dog diplomacy ahead of summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japan PM Shinzo Abe. (Photo: AP)
 

Virat Kohli makes 2016 even more special with record-shattering feat

Playing his 11th Test this year, Kohli took 17 innings to join the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Alastair Cook in the list of cricketers who have scored 1000 runs or more in 2016. (Photo: PTI)
 

Too hot to handle: Meet the beautiful beach bride, Katrina Kaif!

Katrina Kaif
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Who in UPA govt received bribe in Chopper deal: BJP asks Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: AP)

Modi meets his mother in Gujarat, seeks her blessings

Narendra Modi in Palanpur, Banaskantha, Gujarat. (Photo: AP)

AIADMK defends Sasikala, says General Secretary will be elected soon

Jayalalithaa's long-time aide Sasikala Natarajan (Photo: PTI)

Mann's suspension attempt to 'silence the voice of smaller parties: AAP

AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with AAP MP from Sangrur Bhagwant Mann. (Photo: PTI)

Even he knows how good he is: Centre's jibe at Rahul's 'earthquake' remark

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham