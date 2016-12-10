Rahul can't even make the wind blow and he talks about earthquake: BJP

Haridwar: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi cannot even make the wind blow and he talks about causing an earthquake in the Parliament with his take on demonetisation.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi earthquake's statement, he said, "He said that if he will speak, then an earthquake would occur but he cannot even make the wind blow."

The Congress leader had on Friday said that if he speaks on demonetisation in the parliament, then the ruling regime would be hit by an earthquake.

He further said that the BJP will always stand by common people at the time of difficulty.

"Decision like demonetisation can be taken only by courageous person with long term vision," he said adding that the situation would become normal in one month.

"We need to take some difficult and rigid decisions in a bid to make India economically sound," Singh added while addressing a public rally in Haridwar.