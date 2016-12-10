 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli scored his 15th Test century. (Photo: AP) Live | Ind vs Eng 4th Test, Day 3: Captain Kohli brings up his century
 
No contest for general secretary post, decision to be unanimous: AIADMK

ANI
Published Dec 10, 2016, 12:48 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2016, 12:51 pm IST
The political circuit has been rife with speculation that Jaya's close aide Sasikala may formally take over the party reins.
Jayalalithaa's long-time aide Sasikala Natarajan (Photo: PTI)
 Jayalalithaa's long-time aide Sasikala Natarajan (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: AIADMK spokesperson C. Ponnaiyan on Saturday said the party would have a new general secretary soon and the decision would be unanimous.

The general secretary's post was earlier occupied by J Jayalalithaa, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, who passed away on December 5.

Rumours are doing rounds that if the decision is unanimous, then it could be Jayalalithaa's long-time aide Sasikala Natarajan who would assume the role of new party chief.

Denying a rift within the AIADMK over the succession plan following chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death, Ponnaiyan said, “The party remained united under Amma and will follow the same in coming days. We'll unanimously choose a candidate for the party.”

The political circuit has been rife with speculation that Jayalalithaa's close aide Sasikala Natarajan, who has not held any government or party position till date, may formally take over the party reins.

While O Panneerselvam has taken over as the new chief minister of the state, Sasikala's supporters have said she could be the natural choice for party chief. Other contenders for the post include Lok Sabha deputy speaker M Thambidurai and senior leader KA Sengottaiyan. Ponnaiyan indicated there will be no contest.

Some AIADMK cadre are said to be unhappy with the re-emergence of Sasikala, who has a disproportionate assets case pending against her, and her family members following Jayalalithaa's demise.

Jayalalithaa, who ruled AIADMK with an iron grip, had not allowed a second line of leaders throughout her term as party chief.

