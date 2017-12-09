search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Gujarat polls: Modi urges voters, youth to turn out in large numbers

PTI
Published Dec 9, 2017, 10:45 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2017, 11:04 am IST
On polling days, Modi usually tweets exhorting people to exercise their right to vote.
Eighty-nine seats go to polls Saturday in phase one of elections and over two crore people are eligible to vote. (Photo: ANI)
 Eighty-nine seats go to polls Saturday in phase one of elections and over two crore people are eligible to vote. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Narendra Modi Saturday urged the youth to turn out in large numbers to cast their vote in phase one of Gujarat assembly polls.

"Phase 1 of Gujarat polls begin. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote. I particularly call upon youngsters to exercise their franchise," he tweeted.

 

On polling days, Modi usually tweets exhorting people to exercise their right to vote.

Read: Voting begins for first phase of Gujarat elections

Eighty-nine seats go to polls Saturday in phase one of elections and over two crore people are eligible to vote.

The second phase is on December 14, when voting will be held in the remaining 93 seats.

Tags: narendra modi, gujarat elections, vijay rupani, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amidst marriage speculation, Anushka Sharma to join Virat Kohli in South Africa

While the reports of marriage in Europe continue to do the rounds, it is now learnt that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will be with her beau Virat Kohli during India’s tour of South Africa. (Photo: PTI)
 

Aussie gay couples register weddings on day one of marriage equality

Couples wanting to wed under the new law can lodge a notice to marry Saturday, but will have to wait a calendar month before exchanging vows. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ravindra Jadeja lashes out at a ‘gavaar’ fan on Twitter; here’s what happened

Ravindra Jadeja was earlier this week left in anger and was embarrassed when one of his fans called him ‘Ajay’ Jadeja (referring to former Indian cricketer) after the conclusion of the third Test against Sri Lanka.(Photo: AP)
 

Delhi air quality becomes 'poor' again

According to the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management of the CPCB, the concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) breached the 24-hour safe limit of 80 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3). (Photo: AFP)
 

Prabhas reveals which actress makes him go 'wow' and she has a Baahubali connection

Prabhas is currently shooting for 'Saaho.'
 

Twitter users share their 'worst' diving flops and it's hilarious

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Voting on in half of Gujarat amid tight security

The polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5 in the evening. (Photo: ANI)

DMK, PMK demand O Panneerselvam exit

Deputy chief minister O. Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu: Thol Thirumavalavan denies ‘destroy-temples’ rhetoric

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan (Photo: File)

Hung House? No, will win hands down: CM Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah and Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt at an event in Mysuru on Friday. —DC

Umesh Katti welcome to join us, says Dr. G.Parameshwar

The state unit would take a call on Mr Katti’s induction after consulting leaders of Belagavi unit and central leaders of Congress.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham