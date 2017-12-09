search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Gujarat elections: Polling ends with 68 per cent voter turnout in 1st phase

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 9, 2017, 7:01 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2017, 7:03 pm IST
According to the Election Commission, 2.12 crore people were eligible to vote in the first phase of the election in Gujarat.
People wait to cast their votes during the first phase of the Gujarat state assembly election in Rajkot. Results of the elections will be declared on Dec. 18. (Photo: AP)
 People wait to cast their votes during the first phase of the Gujarat state assembly election in Rajkot. Results of the elections will be declared on Dec. 18. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi/Ahmedabad: Polling concluded in the 89 constituencies of southern Gujarat and Saurashtra in the first phase of state assembly elections with 68 per cent voter turnout on Saturday, the Election Commission of India said while addressing the media.

"By the time we get final figures, voting percentage may go a little higher and touch last year's figure," an election official said. 

 

The poll process of the first phase of elections passed peacefully and incident-free, the EC informed. 

The commission had appointed 57 general observers and 39 expenditure observers.

According to the Election Commission, 2.12 crore people were eligible to vote in the first phase of the election in Gujarat.

Though there were reports of technical glitches in EVMs in Surat and some other centres, the polling process resumed after the machines were replaced, officials of the Election Commission said.

After the polling process began at 8 am, people stepped out of their houses despite the cold weather and queued up to cast votes at polling stations.

Several important leaders and candidates, including Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his opponent on Rajkot-West seat Indranil Rajyaguru, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani and Congress MLA of Amreli seat Paresh Dhanani, among others, cast their votes. 

A total of 89 seats out of 182 - spanning the Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions - were up for grabs in the first phase with 977 candidates in the fray.

The election is being viewed as a prestige battle for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a litmus test for the leadership of soon-to-be Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. 

The election is a crucial battleground for the Congress and the BJP before 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress, in political wilderness in Gujarat for nearly 22 years, is desperate to break the jinx.

Meanwhile, the security was beefed up in the state to ward off any untoward incidents and maintain law and order.

Security personnel were deployed to maintain peaceful atmosphere for the smooth conduct of elections.

The second phase will be held on December 14 for 93 assembly constituencies while counting of the votes will be done on December 18.

Tags: gujarat polls, election commission, voting, first phase of assembly elections
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad


Related Stories

Gujarat polls: Modi urges voters, youth to turn out in large numbers


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Obese squirrel caught stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm

Squirrels are seemingly trying to ruin the holiday spirit all over New Jersey this season. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 5T review: A superb flagship for the price conscious

The OnePlus 5T manages to give us a familiar vibe as the Google Nexus 5, which is considered to be one of the best Android smartphones in history.
 

IMDb Top stars of Indian cinema 2017: 3 Khans and Baahubali stars dominate

While Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan have had a massive fan following since years, the rise of Baahubali stars' popularity is great to see.
 

Santa comes early this Christmas so dying toddler can sit on his lap 'one last time'

The image of Miles on Santa's lap was posted to the Secret Sleigh Project Facebook page. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Zaheer Khan trolled by Sania Mirza on Maldives honeymoon with Sagarika Ghatge

The couple have wasted no time in making fans aware of the picturesque location. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Man hoping to try new hairstyle left with massive dent in forehead

He shaved his head and went outdoors, it got severely sunburned and became swollen. (Photo: Twitter/CadeHuckabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress is making 'false promises' to Patidars as it did to Muslims: Modi

In his earlier speeches, the Prime Minister had urged the people not to be taken in by false promises. (Photo: PTI/File)

Gujarat polls: Modi urges voters, youth to turn out in large numbers

Eighty-nine seats go to polls Saturday in phase one of elections and over two crore people are eligible to vote. (Photo: ANI)

Gujarat poll: 21 per cent voters turn up till noon in first phase

Polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5 in the evening. (Photo: ANI| Twitter)

DMK, PMK demand O Panneerselvam exit

Deputy chief minister O. Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu: Thol Thirumavalavan denies ‘destroy-temples’ rhetoric

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham