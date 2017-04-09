 LIVE !  :  Suresh Raina-led side will be keen to shrug off the disappointment of a humiliating defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI) Live | IPL 2017, SRH vs GL: Sunrisers win the toss, opt to field against Gujarat
 
Nation, Politics

Will behead those who oppose Ram temple: Hyderabad BJP MP Raja Singh

ANI
Published Apr 9, 2017, 2:59 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2017, 3:04 pm IST
'I welcome the ones who are warning of dire consequences. We have been waiting for years to behead such traitors,' he said.
BJP MP Raja Singh.(Photo:PTI)
 BJP MP Raja Singh.(Photo:PTI)

Hyderabad : In what may spark a fresh controversy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Hyderabad Raja Singh has said that he would behead the ones opposing the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"Some people are saying that they will create ruckus if Ram Mandir is built in Ayodhya. I welcome the ones who are warning of dire consequences. We have been waiting for years to behead such traitors," the MLA said while addressing a public gathering on on Thursday.

Singh, who represents Goshamal constituency in the Hyderabad Assembly, is known for his right wing activities and has also been arrested multiple times.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had observed that Ayodhya dispute is a "sensitive" and "sentimental" issue, adding that the matter should be settled amicably. Since then, various right-wing leaders have been campaigning for the temple to be built.

While Uma Bharti said she was ready to go to jail for the temple if need be, BJP leaders have been supporting the cause in their own way.

Tags: ‪bjp, hyderabad assembly, bjp mla, raja singh, ram mandir, ayodhya, goshamal constituency, supreme court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

MLA Raja Singh (Photo courtesy: oldcityhyderabad.com)

Will turn Hyderabad into Dadri if beef fest is held: BJP MLA Raja Singh

He also criticised state BJP president G. Kishan Reddy for ignoring party activities
02 Dec 2015 10:03 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood couples shed their apprehensions about being spotted publicly, taking to Karan Johar's star-studded bash with a vengeance. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Have these rumoured B'wood couples made it official at KJo's bash?
Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra were among the celebrities that were snapped by shutterbugs in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Ranveer, Parineeti, Sidharth, others raise the style quotient
Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning as she walked the ramp at a fashion show where a clothing line inspired from 'Baahubali' was launched on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah dazzles on the ramp for Baahubali-inspired fashion show
Rekha was one of the star attractions at the screening of 'Begum Jaan' held in Mumbai late Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan and Rekha bond at screening of Begum Jaan
Shutterbugs snapped Bollywood celebrities at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Deepika, Ranveer, Ranbir, others look their charming best
Numerous Bollywood stars were present for the wedding of UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan's wedding with former beauty queen Sana Khan which was held on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Shilpa, Dia, others dazzle at grand cruise wedding in Mediterranean
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Sachin Tendulkar gives road-safety advice to bikers without helmets

Sachin Tendulkar had previously adopted two villages for their development as well. (Photo: AFP)
 

Germany: 1st Jewish campus after Holocaust in Berlin’s Wilmersdorf district

For years, Teichtal lobbied the German authorities, raised millions of euros in funds and bought a 3,000 square metre plot of land next to Chabad's synagogue in Wilmersdorf district. (Photo: AP)
 

A ticket to Mars could cost $200,000 per person

(Representational image)
 

What's he running from? Hrithik avoids interacting with the media, takes a quick exit

Hrithik Roshan at the dating app launch.
 

Video: Latvian mayor has a 'BBC Dad' moment as cat interrupts live session

The cat is busy relishing the coffee and jumps off when the mayor tries to pat it (Photo: Youtube)
 

MP: Newborn girl born with heart beating outside body, moved to AIIMS

(Photo: AFP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Australian PM Turnbull to arrive in New Delhi for 4-day visit today

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull to arrive in New Delhi.(Photo:ANI)

Clamour grows for BJP Lok Sabha tickets in Telangana

Union minister Prakash Javadekar presents the Pragna Bharati Award to Sateesh Reddy, Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister, during the inaugural session of Pragna Bharati’s Silver Jubilee celebrations at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday. Union ministers Bandaru Dattatreya and Nirmala Sitaraman are also seen. (Photo: Deccan chronicle)

Video: Yeddyurappa caught on camera 'bribing' ahead of Karnataka bypolls

Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka president BS Yeddyurappa. (Photo: videograb)

AIADMK(Amma) wants resolution to urge Centre to recall Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: PTI)

India, Bangladesh sign 22 pacts; Modi assures early solution to Teesta issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at the joint media briefing at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham