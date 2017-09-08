Nation, Politics

Prime Minister has never blocked anyone on Twitter: BJP

Published Sep 8, 2017, 6:57 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2017, 10:56 am IST
Amit Malviya said Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi or Arvind Kejriwal are never questioned for the behaviour of their followers.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday dismissed as “farcical and fake” the row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi following some twitter users accused of making objectionable comments over journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder.

BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya said Opposition leaders like Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi or AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal are never questioned for the behaviour of their followers.

“Mr Modi following a person is not a “character certificate” of a person and is not in anyway a guarantee of how a person would conduct himself.  He is a leader who believes in freedom of speech and has never blocked or unfollowed anyone on Twitter,” he said.

#Blocknerendramodi now trending on twitter
After it was found that Prime Minister Narendra Modi follows a handle from which abusive content was posted about slain journalist Gauri Lankesh. A twitter hashtag #BlockNarendraModi was seen trending, with one journalist, Abhay Dubey claiming that around 1.5 crore twitter users have blocked the prime minister.

In the aftermath of Gauri Lankesh’s murder, twitter user, Nikhil Dadhich a self-described ‘Hindu nationalist,’ followed by Prime Minister Modi called the slain journalist-activist a b*&%# and justified her murder.

The tweet was deleted Thursday after the users not only slammed the twitter user but the PM too, for following such abusive accounts. The PM in the past has been slammed by women journos for following handles that issue rape and death threats.

