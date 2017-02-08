Nation, Politics

Support to Panneerselvam was issue-based: DMK refutes Sasikala’s charge

PTI
Published Feb 8, 2017, 4:40 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2017, 4:41 pm IST
‘We had never extended our support to Chief Minister Panneerselvam,’ DMK working president M K Stalin said.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: Refuting AIADMK's allegation that it was aiding Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in his revolt against his party's leadership, DMK on Wednesday said its support to him was issue-based.

"We had never extended our support to Chief Minister Panneerselvam. We supported the Panneerselvam-led government on certain people's issues, on certain policies and Bills," DMK working president M K Stalin said.

Stalin, the opposition leader in the state assembly, was responding to reporters' queries about his party's "support" to Panneerselvam, as alleged by AIADMK including its general secretary V K Sasikala.

Sasikala has blamed arch rival DMK for trying to destabilise AIADMK.

In the recent Assembly session, DMK, the main opposition, had supported government on the Jallikattu and NEET issues.

While a bill was tabled to replace an ordinance for conducting the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu, the government also took the legislation route to apparently circumvent the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses.

DMK had supported the government on both issues.

On Panneerselvam's announcement recommending an inquiry commission to probe "doubts" regarding Jayalalithaa's health and subsequent death, Stalin said it was a welcome move, albeit delayed.

"We have been seeking constitution of an inquiry commission (since Jayalalithaa's death) as there was doubts in people's minds. A proper probe should be held in this matter," he added.

Tags: stalin, panneerselvam, aiadmk, sasikala
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

