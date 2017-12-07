search on deccanchronicle.com
Agriculture hit by Gabbar Singh: Rahul jibes at PM Modi over farmers' plight

PTI
Published Dec 7, 2017, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2017, 12:19 pm IST
Taking forward his 'question a day' campaign, Rahul asks his 9th question regarding loan waivers, remunerative price for produce.
Rahul Gandhi has earlier termed the Goods and Services Tax as 'Gabbar Singh Tax' to attack the government. (Photo: PTI)
 Rahul Gandhi has earlier termed the Goods and Services Tax as 'Gabbar Singh Tax' to attack the government. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Taking forward his 'question a day' campaign, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the problems afflicting the farm sector and farmers.

Asking his 9th question in the series, he asked, neither loan waiver, nor remunerative price for produce, neither received crop insurance benefit, nor were tube wells installed. 

 

The Congress leader also used the 'Gabbar' jibe to target the Prime Minister.

"Agriculture hit by Gabbar Singh, land snatched and the (annadatta) farmer was rendered useless. PM sahib should explain why such step-motherly treatment with the farm labour," he also said on Twitter.

Gandhi had earlier termed the Goods and Services Tax as Gabbar Singh Tax to attack the government.

Under the ongoing offensive, the Congress leader is using the tagline 22 saal ka hisab, Gujarat maange jawab (22 years of account, Gujarat demands answers), in the run-up to Gujarat elections starting December 9.

The Congress Vice-President has been using the microblogging site to pose daily questions to the Prime Minister over the performance of the BJP in Gujarat and its "unkept" promises over the past 22 years of its rule in the state.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, 'question a day' campaign, farmers' plight, gujarat elections, gabbar singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




