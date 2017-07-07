Lalu IRCTC hotel allotment scam: CBI questions Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav

Patna: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday questioned Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav in Patna.

The CBI, earlier in the day, registered a corruption case against Lalu, Rabri Devi and Tejaswi Yadav, former Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Managing Director PK Goyal and the wife of Lalu's confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sujata, on allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.

The investigative agency also conducted searches at 12 locations across Patna, Delhi, Gurgaon and other places in connection with a case linked to a hotel maintenance contract awarded by Lalu Yadav when he was the Railway Minister in 2006.

These raids have comes weeks after the Income Tax department searched locations in New Delhi and adjoining areas in regard with corruption charges against Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar.

The RJD chief, however, brushed aside the allegation and tore into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that it was a political conspiracy against him.

Meanwhile, Bihar Additional Director General of Police SK Singhal said an alert has been issued across the state to prevent any possible political ramification amid the CBI raid on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

He further said that police is also patrolling in some of the sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incidents.

The alert was issued from the Bihar Police headquarters to all police posts cautioning them of possible protests and retaliation from RJD supporters across the state.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called senior officials for a meeting in Nalanda's Rajgir, amid the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The chief minister called Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary (Home) Amir Subhani and Director General of Police (DGP) PK Thakur.