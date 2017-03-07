BJP MLA Raja Singh says he will not allow Kerala CM's public meeting in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The fight between the ruling CPM and the BJP in Kerala reached Hyderabad on Monday, with the Communist party daring the BJP to obstruct Kerala Chef Minister Pinarari Vijayan's public meeting in Nizam College Grounds on March 19.

Mr Vijayan, along with top CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, will be at the function to mark the culmination of CPM state leader Tammineni Veerabhadram's five-month padayatra. His call came days after an RSS leader put a `1 crore bounty on Kerala CM’s head.

In a video message uploaded by the BJP MLA Raja Singh on his official Facebook page, he said, “If the Kerala CM, who is a murderer of Hindus, is invited to the event, I will not allow it to happen. I will go to any extent to stop the meeting.”

He warned the TS police to consider his “appeal or warning”, adding that the police should not grant permission to Mr Vijayan to come to Hyderabad for the event.

“If he comes, I will also come with thousands of my supporters, and conduct a parallel meeting. Telangana state police and the government will be responsible for any law and order problem,” he added.

He said he didn’t have any problem with the Left holding the meeting but was opposed the presence of the CM.

CPM leader B.V. Raghavulu said, “Our meeting has government and police permission. If Raja Singh has guts, let him obstruct the meeting. We know to deal with the BJP and its leaders like Raja Singh.”