Nation, Politics

BJP MLA Raja Singh says he will not allow Kerala CM's public meeting in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 7, 2017, 1:39 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2017, 2:31 am IST
He said he didn’t have any problem with the Left holding the meeting but was opposed the presence of the CM.
Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The fight between the ruling CPM and the BJP in Kerala reached Hyderabad on Monday, with the Communist party daring the BJP to obstruct Kerala Chef Minister Pinarari Vijayan's public meeting in Nizam College Grounds on March 19.

Mr Vijayan, along with top CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, will be at the function to mark the culmination  of CPM state leader Tammineni Veerabhadram's five-month padayatra. His call came days after an RSS leader put a `1 crore bounty on Kerala CM’s head.

In a video message uploaded by the BJP MLA Raja Singh on his official Facebook page, he said, “If the Kerala CM, who is a murderer of Hindus, is invited to the event, I will not allow it to happen. I will go to any extent to stop the meeting.”

He warned the TS police to consider his “appeal or warning”, adding that the police should not grant permission to Mr Vijayan to come to Hyderabad for the event.

“If he comes, I will also come with thousands of my supporters, and conduct a parallel meeting. Telangana state police and the government will be responsible for any law and order problem,” he added.

He said he didn’t have any problem with the Left holding the meeting but was opposed the presence of the CM.

CPM leader B.V. Raghavulu said, “Our meeting has government and police permission. If Raja Singh has guts, let him obstruct the meeting. We know to deal with the BJP and its leaders like Raja Singh.”

Tags: raja singh, nizam college grounds, pinarari vijayan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni's priceless tips to J&K players

J&K skipper and India international Parveez Rasool requested MS Dhoni to have a chat with the boys. (Photo: PTI)
 

Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna named in Davis Cup squad for Uzbekistan tie

Leander Paes. (Photo: PTI)
 

86-year-old man wants to climb Mount Everest to reclaim title

Min Bahadur Sherchan, who hails from Tatopani in Myagdi, shared about his upcoming Everest expedition during a press conference in Kathmandu. (Photo:AFP)
 

Mother sells extra breast milk online, says “no direct supply”

The woman had previously sold milk to the milk bank but now she wanted to sell it to anybody who would be willing to buy it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Could've adopted if he had medical issues': Abu Azmi on KJo opting for surrogacy

Abu Azmi is known for his very sexist and misogynist remarks.
 

Video: Pakistani news reporter goes viral for hilarious dance moves

He is seen sloganeering and raising slogans (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi govt taking political mileage from Army: Dimple Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with wife Dimple Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Mayawati chides Akhilesh for 'childish talk' on jumbo statues

BSP supremo Mayawati at an election rally. (Photo: PTI)

Adityanath likens Akhilesh Yadav to Aurangzeb, Kans

Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

If BJP comes to power, streams of milk will flow instead of cattle blood: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

UP polls: Volunteers fan out across Varanasi for SP-Cong alliance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi during their road show in Varanasi. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham