Nation, Politics

Subhash Chandra Bose's driver passes away at 117, PM pays respect

ANI
Published Feb 7, 2017, 10:13 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2017, 10:14 am IST
Modi said Colonel Nizamuddin added strength to India's freedom struggle, and that he will always be remembered for courage and patriotism.
Colonel Nizamuddin, driver of Subhas Chandra Bose. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Colonel Nizamuddin, driver of Subhas Chandra Bose. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Azamgarh: Colonel Nizamuddin, the driver of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, born in 1901, passed away at the age of 117 in his native Azamgarh district.

Nizamuddin, who had been with Netaji between 1943 and 1945, breathed his last on Monday.

He is survived by his wife Ajbul Nisha, three sons and two daughters.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence over the death of Nizamuddin.

Modi on Tuesday said Subhas Chandra Bose's driver Colonel Nizamuddin, added strength to India's freedom struggle, adding that he will always be remembered for his idealism, courage and patriotism.

Paying his tributes to Colonel Nizamuddin, Prime Minister Modi said the demise is saddening.

"Tributes to Subhas Babu's close associate, Colonel Nizamuddin. I recall my meeting with him. His demise is saddening," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"We will always remember the idealism, courage & patriotism of Colonel Nizamuddin, which added strength to our freedom struggle," he added.

Tags: subhas chandra bose, colonel nizamuddin, indian national army, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shahid Kapoor shares first glimpse of his angel Misha and it’s too adorable

The picture that Shahid shared on Instagram.
 

Concept video | The new Nokia P1 smartphone

The Nokia P1 will feature Sharp Aquos Xx3 smartphone design.
 

‘My vote is not for you’: Chennai rapper’s song on Sasikala as TN CM goes viral

Chennai musician Sofia Ashraf
 

US woman kicked off flight for showing ‘too much cleavage’

Brenda, the passenger who claimed that she was deboarded because of her cleavage. (Photo: Twitter | @theGrio)
 

Angry batsman kills Bangladesh teen after on-field fight

Clashes are common over cricket in Bangladesh, where the sport is taken seriously even at village level. (Photo: AFP)
 

Online porn cited as reason by 11-year-old in UK who raped other children

This comes at a time when UK is trying to restrict access to porn (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No deep marks on Jaya cheek: Doc who carried out embalming

Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (Photo: YouTube)

Irom Sharmila to contest polls against Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh

44-year-old rights activist Irom Sharmila (Photo: PTI)

Mulayam's u-turn, 'will campaign for SP-Cong alliance'

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

AIADMK and TN people moving in opposite directions: Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

SP-Congress alliance has made Modi jittery: Rahul respond to PM's SCAM jibe

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi addresses the crowd during a joint Congress -SP public rally in Kanpur on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham