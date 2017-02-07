Subhash Chandra Bose's driver passes away at 117, PM pays respect

Azamgarh: Colonel Nizamuddin, the driver of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, born in 1901, passed away at the age of 117 in his native Azamgarh district.

Nizamuddin, who had been with Netaji between 1943 and 1945, breathed his last on Monday.

He is survived by his wife Ajbul Nisha, three sons and two daughters.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence over the death of Nizamuddin.

Modi on Tuesday said Subhas Chandra Bose's driver Colonel Nizamuddin, added strength to India's freedom struggle, adding that he will always be remembered for his idealism, courage and patriotism.

Paying his tributes to Colonel Nizamuddin, Prime Minister Modi said the demise is saddening.

"Tributes to Subhas Babu's close associate, Colonel Nizamuddin. I recall my meeting with him. His demise is saddening," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"We will always remember the idealism, courage & patriotism of Colonel Nizamuddin, which added strength to our freedom struggle," he added.