search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Modi's 'Gross Divisive Policy', Jaitley's 'genius,' destroying economy: Rahul

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 6, 2018, 11:05 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2018, 12:18 pm IST
Rahul came up with his own version of GDP as Gross Domestic Product is expected to hit a 4-year low in 2017-18 at 6.5 per cent.
With the Union Budget presentation scheduled on February 1, Rahul also took a jibe at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, referring to his 'genius' in a sarcastic, negative manner. (Photo: PTI)
 With the Union Budget presentation scheduled on February 1, Rahul also took a jibe at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, referring to his 'genius' in a sarcastic, negative manner. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday came up with a new description for what he thinks is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political style.

Rahul came up with his own version of GDP as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to hit a four year low in 2017-18 at 6.5 per cent, as opposed to 7.1 per cent in 2016-17, calling it Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Gross Divisive Politics' in a tweet.

 

With the Union Budget presentation scheduled on February 1, Rahul also took a jibe at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, referring to his 'genius' in a sarcastic, negative manner saying how its combination with Modi's Gross Divisive Politics became lethal for the country's economy.

On Friday, Rahul lashed out at the Union Government regarding delay in passing the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act, 2013.

Rahul was earlier fiercely critical about both demonetisation and GST, both his choice weapons during the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh election campaigns in 2017.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, arun jaitley, gdp at 4 year low
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: How Dhoni, Raina and Jadeja signed Chennai Super Kings contracts for IPL 2018

Chennai Super Kings sprang no surprises as they retained MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja during the Indian Premier League 2018 player retention. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Less than eight hours sleep is linked to anxiety and depression

Insomnia also results in sufferers being unable to disengage from the negative pictures they view. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Dog guarded body of dead owner for weeks over Christmas

The dog had some dry feed to eat, but doctors said she would have died within a couple of days if she had not been found. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India gave away 25-30 extra runs in 1st innings to South Africa: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished with figures of 4 for 87 but missed out on a five-for as Shikhar Dhawan dropped Keshav Maharaj (then on nought) at slip. But the seamer is not at all disappointed. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2018 retention: Royal Challengers Bangalore make Virat Kohli costliest player

Virat, who has part of the franchise since the very first season, will continue to lead the side who are chasing their first Indian Premier League title. (Photo:PTI)
 

Mum accidentally runs over and kills one-year-old son

According to investigators, Cai's mother, Tralyn Crosby, 35, was backing her vehicle up when she struck her son. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sidelined Asnotikar may join Congress soon

Mr Asnotikar had won the  Assembly by-poll in December 2008 after he left the Congress to join the BJP and went on to become a Minister. 

JD(S) won’t back Congress, BJP: H D Kumaraswamy

State JD(S) president H.D. Kumaraswamy addresses media in Belagavi on Friday – KPN

No plan to change constituency: PWD Minister Dr H.C Mahadevappa

Dr H.C. Mahadevappa claimed here on Friday that  he had not thought of changing his constituency (T Narsipur), although he had been offered other options.

First to complete 5 year term after D Devraj Urs: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being presented with a crown, goat and a blanket at Kadur on Friday – KPN

Strive for Congress victory: K C Venugopal to party workers

Party workers must intensify the ‘Mane Manege Congress’ campaign and inform people about pro-people schemes implemented during Congress rule. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham