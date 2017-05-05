Time ticking for Dr G Parameshwar? Congress may have new PCC chief soon

Bengaluru: With senior Congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge revealing on Wednesday that AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi intends to take a call on the KPCC president’s issue in about two weeks, it’s almost certain now that the Congress high command will not wait till the completion of the party’s organisational polls to take a decision in the matter.

While Mr Kharge did not disclose whether Dr G. Parameshwar would be replaced or not, many party insiders believe his chances of remaining KPCC president are bleak. “Mr Digvijay Singh was removed as in- charge of the Karnataka Congress mainly because he was biased. This gave a clear indication that the party’s central leadership is looking for someone who is acceptable to all. Although Dr Parameshwar has not been accused of being partisan, on occasions he simply follows the Chief Minister’s line which may go against him,” said a senior leader. Although Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar is a strong contender for the post, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr Kharge, and other senior leaders are reportedly not comfortable with the idea. They could however back water resources minister, M.B. Patil, according to sources. “As the CM himself and working presidents of the party are from south Karnataka, it is highly unlikely that the party president’s post too will be given to another leader from the south. Also the C

Congress leadership may not want to upset the JD (S) by appointing Mr Shivakumar as PCC chief as he is not liked by the Gowda family. This may either work to Mr Patil’s advantage or a dark horse may emerge,” said one leader.

Mr Shivakumar may, however, stand a chance if the party is looking to win over the Vokkaligas ahead of the assembly poll, according to sources.