Nation, Politics

NSA Ajit Doval, Pak foreign advisor Sartaj Aziz, have brief interaction

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2016, 4:50 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2016, 4:53 pm IST
Aziz and Doval had a short informal chat after Foreign Ministers of five countries called on PM Narendra Modi last night in a group.
But when asked, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup only said, 'There was no meeting'. (Photo: PTI)
 But when asked, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup only said, 'There was no meeting'. (Photo: PTI)

Amritsar: Pakistani Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had a brief interaction on Saturday night, amid intense strain in Indo-Pak ties in the wake of Nagrota terror strike and intensified cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir.

Aziz and Doval had a short informal chat after Foreign Ministers of five countries called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night in a group. The call on by the foreign ministers preceded an official dinner attended by representatives of almost all countries participating in the Heart of Asia (HoA) conference here.

While Indian sources said Aziz and Doval "had a stroll for about 100 feet" at the venue of the dinner 'Sada Pind', a heritage village, Pakistani officials maintained that they had a "meeting". However, it is not known what transpired during their conversation.

When asked, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup only said, "There was no meeting".

Aziz arrived here last night to attend HoA conference amid speculation on whether the two sides will have bilateral talks on the sidelines of the conclave to break the ice in ties.

During the dinner, Aziz exchanged pleasantries with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, in a goodwill gesture, Aziz sent a bouquet to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj yesterday, extending his "sincere good wishes for her full and speedy recovery" from illness.

Swaraj and Aziz had held a meeting during last year's HoA meet in Islamabad during which both countries had agreed to start 'Comprehensive Bilateral Dialogue' that was to cover all outstanding issues.

The resumption of the dialogue could, however, not take place due to the Pathankot terror attack in January this year and subsequent terror strike involving Pakistan-based terrorists.

Earlier this week, Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit had said Pakistan was willing for unconditional resumption of dialogue if India was ready.

India had already made it clear that it will never accept continuing cross border terrorism as the 'new normal' in bilateral ties with Pakistan while asserting that talks cannot take place in an atmosphere of "continued terror".

Tensions between the two countries escalated after the cross border terror attack on an army base in Nagrota in Jammu.

Tags: nsa, ajit doval, pak foreign advisor, sartaj aziz, indo-pak ties, heart of asia

Entertainment Gallery

A very casually dressed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma landed in the city back from their Goan sojourn. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Virat and Anushka return from their Goan holiday
When it comes to glamour and pure unadulterated good looks, few can challenge the collective gorgeousness that are Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma and Yami Gautam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Anushka, Yami dole out some serious fashion goals at city event
Bollywood A-listers, with thier busy schedules and hectic lifestyles have been virtually living out of their suitcases, off the airports. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport Diaries: Big B, KJo, Saif, Sonam are quite the travel junkies
Several B-Town celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif, Tamannaah, Shriya, Virat, other celebs look their casual best
Vidya Balan promoted her upcoming film 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' on the TV show 'Yaaron Ki Baraat' and later among the fans in Mumbai on Thursday.

Vidya promotes Kahaani 2 on TV show, later creates fan frenzy
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor were seen promoting their upcoming film 'Befikre' in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer and Vaani are on a promotion spree for Befikre
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Sourav Ganguly injures his shoulder while playing gully cricket

Sourav Ganguly rolled back the years, when he took-up the ever so familiar stance, not at the Eden Gardens, but in one of the many little by-lanes of North Kolkata. (Photo: Facebook/ Screengrab)
 

Unable to attend his own wedding, groom exchanges vows via webcam

Harris was unable to attend his own wedding due to prior work commitments, however, in his absence, his relatives took the onus of getting him married. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

It’s a compliment, not an achievement: Hrithik on '3rd most handsome face' title

Hrithik Roshan
 

Post-graduate student in Ahmedabad follows her dream to drive cab

Monica Yadav has a degree from Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology (Photo: Facebook)
 

RBI Governor gets Rs 2 lakh pay, no supporting staff at home

RBI Governor Urjit Patel
 

Someone in Madurai paid Rs 5 to public toilet by cheque in absence of change

The cheque had 'Public Toilet Madurai' written on it (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Need clear tax laws to prevent black money creation: Niti Aayog chief

Representational image (Photo: PTI)

Manmohan Singh 'lacks credibility' for slamming demonetisation: BJP

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (Photo: PTI)

No differences, ready to work with KCR, says Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu

PM calls himself a fakir, but wears Rs 10 lakh suit: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Kerala Finance Minister terms demonetisation as ‘national calamity’

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham