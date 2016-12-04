No differences, ready to work with KCR: Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said he had no differences with his Telangana state counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speaking in a meeting at Delhi on Saturday, Mr Naidu they said, “Chandrasekhar Rao and I are colleagues, I know KCR well, I am ready to work together with the Telangana state government.” He said that after bifurcation, AP had raised some problems with Telangana state.

Mr Naidu said that the AP government was giving top priority to agriculture and irrigation sectors. He said the government has constructed the interim Secretariat at Amaravati and some universities would be coming to Amaravati.

Mr Naidu said his goal was to make Amaravati one of the top three cities by 2022 and and the best city by 2029. He said the AP was power surplus state. Mr Naidu said “every thing will depend on technology in future, technology will not wait for us, and we have to catch it.”

Mr Naidu said the party was running the state government as welfare and development main objective. He invited industrialists to invest in AP.

He said in the previous year state government has achieved 10.99% growth rate and added the success of the state is achieving double digit growth. He said that AP state has turned in a positive for ease of doing business.

He said state government is providing cable TV, internet and landline phone facilities for just Rs 149 per month. He said internet facility will be provided to every household in the state in future.

