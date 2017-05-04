Nation, Politics

Naxalbari couple who hosted Amit Shah defects to Trinamul

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI AND YOJNA GUSAI
Published May 4, 2017, 1:36 am IST
Updated May 4, 2017, 2:22 am IST
The state BJP informed the about incident to their central leadership in New Delhi.
Raju Mahali and Geeta Mahali had hosted BJP chief Amit Shah on April 25 during his visit to the state.
 Raju Mahali and Geeta Mahali had hosted BJP chief Amit Shah on April 25 during his visit to the state.

Kolkata/New Delhi: The tribal couple that had hosted BJP president Amit Shah for lunch at their home in Naxalbari of Darjeeling a week ago, defected to the Trinamul from the BJP on Wednesday.

Raju Mahali and his wife Geeta, who were in the BJP, joined the ruling party in presence of Trinamul MLA and state tourism minister Goutam Deb. The BJP described the incident as a “textbook case of revenge politics” by the Trinamul and claimed that West Bengal’s ruling party was feeling threatened of its growing acceptance and popularity in the state.

While the Trinamul claimed that the couple joined the party willingly, the BJP cried foul play and accused the ruling party of kidnapping them on Tuesday and forcing them for the switch-over.

The state BJP informed the about incident to their central leadership in New Delhi. Also, the switch-over coincided with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s tour in North Bengal now.

Mr Deb, who is also the Trinamul district president, handed over the party flag to the couple at a party office in Naxalbari in the morning. He said, “The couple belong to the tribal community. They have joined our party without any provocation. We welcome them. We will engage them to take part in social development of the minority community under the chief minister’s leadership.”

In New Delhi, Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad said said his party president’s visit had unnerved the Trinamul and even party workers and others whom Mr Shah met during his visit in the state, were under “pressure”.

Mr Prasad said though the BJP was “deeply saddened and deeply hurt” over the incident but not the least concerned since the Trinamul supremo couldn’t stop the “march of democracy.”

On the BJP’s allegations, Mr Deb added, “I do not know what the BJP has claimed. Their allegation is irrelevant. The BJP is a political party but has no existence here. That is why they made some baseless allegation. We never force anyone. Everyone has the right to join any political party he or she wishes to.” The couple said they joined the Trinamul willingly.

Tags: amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
Media student and photographer Deeksha Rathore takes pictures of people of their current occupation and what they wanted to be as children. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photo series documents how people often give up on their dream jobs
The Spanish pilgrimage is where the residents of Tafalla made it to Ujue to thank the Virgin for their victory in a battle. (Photo: AP)

Devotees take the annual Ujue pilgrimage in Spain
Sand artist Sam Dougados creates art on beaches that is inspired from Arabic designs and patterns that he visualizes. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Man creates beautiful art inspired from Arabic designs
Artist Katie Marks uses clay, ceramic and porcelain to make artistic creations out of mugs based of several things like water, skies and more that are absolutely amazing. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist makes eye-catching mugs that are too good to have coffee in
Art student Monami Ohno uses Amazon delivery boxes to make intricately designed 3D objects to practice for her specialisation in 3D Animation. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese artist uses Amazon delivery boxes to make visually amazing 3D objects
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UP: Muslim man donates land for construction of cow shelter

Sarvath Ali (40) has donated two bighas of land towards the construction of a cow shed in Purkazi town in the district, president of the Balaji Dham temple committee, Harshyam Das Goel said. (Photo: File)
 

US: Drunken driving suspect gives her name as Hillary Clinton

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

iPhone 8 might not launch this year, says report

note from Deutsche Bank analysts obtained by Business Insider suggests that the iPhone 8 may not be ready till as long as early 2018.
 

PCB sends legal notice to BCCI for not honouring MoU

The PCB claims that it has lost between USD 200 and 300 million due to India’s refusal to play the series that Pakistan was supposed to host. (Photo: AFP)
 

Maria Sharapova's Wimbledon fate to be decided on June 20

After reaching the semifinals in Stuttgart last week, Maria Sharapova's first tournament since her ban for taking the prohibited substance Meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open, her world ranking rose to 262 in the world rankings. (Photo: AP)
 

Micromax’s Yu is shutting stores

After Cyanogenmod shut down its operations, the phones stopped receiving software updates, letting its potential customers switch to other Chinese brands for better value. (image: Tech2)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao signals revamp of Telangana police force

Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao

BJP alleges couple who hosted Amit Shah were forced to join TMC

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: File)

Stay put or will blow it: Azam Khan threatens to blast guesthouse, triggers probe

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Photo: File)

Will form new party if Akhilesh doesn't make Mulayam SP chief: Shivpal Yadav

Samajwadi party leaders Shivpal Yadav and Mulayam Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Goa: Congress set to field candidate against Parrikar in by-election

Parrikar was sworn-in as Goa Chief Minister on March 14 this year. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham