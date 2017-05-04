Naxalbari couple who hosted Amit Shah defects to Trinamul

Raju Mahali and Geeta Mahali had hosted BJP chief Amit Shah on April 25 during his visit to the state.

Kolkata/New Delhi: The tribal couple that had hosted BJP president Amit Shah for lunch at their home in Naxalbari of Darjeeling a week ago, defected to the Trinamul from the BJP on Wednesday.

Raju Mahali and his wife Geeta, who were in the BJP, joined the ruling party in presence of Trinamul MLA and state tourism minister Goutam Deb. The BJP described the incident as a “textbook case of revenge politics” by the Trinamul and claimed that West Bengal’s ruling party was feeling threatened of its growing acceptance and popularity in the state.

While the Trinamul claimed that the couple joined the party willingly, the BJP cried foul play and accused the ruling party of kidnapping them on Tuesday and forcing them for the switch-over.

The state BJP informed the about incident to their central leadership in New Delhi. Also, the switch-over coincided with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s tour in North Bengal now.

Mr Deb, who is also the Trinamul district president, handed over the party flag to the couple at a party office in Naxalbari in the morning. He said, “The couple belong to the tribal community. They have joined our party without any provocation. We welcome them. We will engage them to take part in social development of the minority community under the chief minister’s leadership.”

In New Delhi, Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad said said his party president’s visit had unnerved the Trinamul and even party workers and others whom Mr Shah met during his visit in the state, were under “pressure”.

Mr Prasad said though the BJP was “deeply saddened and deeply hurt” over the incident but not the least concerned since the Trinamul supremo couldn’t stop the “march of democracy.”

On the BJP’s allegations, Mr Deb added, “I do not know what the BJP has claimed. Their allegation is irrelevant. The BJP is a political party but has no existence here. That is why they made some baseless allegation. We never force anyone. Everyone has the right to join any political party he or she wishes to.” The couple said they joined the Trinamul willingly.