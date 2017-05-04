AAP sacks Amanatullah Khan for Kumar Vishwas

NEW DELHI: In a move to placate its senior leader Kumar Vishwas, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday suspended its Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan and set up a disciplinary committee to probe his statements against the poet-politician, who has of late been critical of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier on Sunday, Mr Khan had sent out WhatsApp messages alleging that Mr Vishwas met AAP MLAs and ministers in a bid to takeover the party. After resigning from a key party post, he had even accused Mr Vishwas of being an “RSS-BJP agent”.

In the political circles, Mr Khan’s suspension is seen as a compromise after Mr Vishwas addressed the media, teary-eyed, and threatened to quit the party.

The AAP has also set up a disciplinary committee to probe the allegations against Mr Khan. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the party’s political affairs committee (PAC) has formed a three-member committee comprising the AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta and senior party leaders Ashutosh and Atishi Marlena.

Mr Khan said he is willing to present his case before the three-member panel. In the party’s PAC meeting which lasted for nearly three hours at Delhi chief minister Mr Kejriwal’s residence, a decision was made to entrust Mr Vishwas with the responsibility of Rajasthan which goes to polls by the end of 2018.