YSRC MPs all set to move no-trust motion on March 21

Nellore: As decided by the party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSR Congress leaders have been gearing up to launch protests in New Delhi on March 5 and move a no-confidence motion in Parliament on March 21.

As the last resort, the MPs of the party are all set to put down their pa-pers on April 6, if Special Category Status is not accorded to Andhra Pradesh by April 5, 2018.

The party will also stay away from the ensuing AP Assembly Sessions until action is taken against the turncoats.

Addressing the party leaders after formally flagging off YSRC MPs bound for Delhi to participate in the party’s protest for Special Cate-gory Status for AP at Sh-ivarampuram in Darsi segment of Prakasam district on Saturday, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the leaders to intensify the protest and not to rest until SCS was granted to the state.

He reminded them that the proposal to move the no-confidence motion against the Modi government and the planned resignation of YSRC MPs was aimed to intensify the demand for SCS.

The YSRC chief also announced that Vemir-eddy Prabhakar Reddy will be the party’s nominee for the Rajya Sabha and added that he will file the nomination pap-ers for Rajya Sabha on March 7.

Meanwhile, Nellore MP and YSRC Parliam-entary Party leader Me-kapati Rajamohan Red-dy has reiterated the de-cisions of Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy in Prakas-am district on Saturday.

Reaffirming that the YSRC would step up the agitation for Special Ca-tegory Status (SCS) by taking the fight to the national capital, Mr Rajamohan Reddy war-ned that any misadventure by the ruling TD in the ensuing Rajya Sabha election would misfire badly.

According to the senior YSRC leader, party leaders would hold a dharna along with distressed Andhraites from 7 am at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding SCS to draw the national attention on March 5, the day Parliament resumes with the Budget Session.

This would be followed up by various programmes and YSRC MPs would raise the issue in Parliament and question the NDA coalition about the SCS and the protests would continue till the goal is achieved.

“We are also prepared to move the no-trust vote on March 21 to show to the nation as to who stands where on the SCS issue and how the promises made during the division of the state were simply traded for personal gains by Mr Chandrababu Naidu,” he added.

The YSRC would keep away from Assembly Sessions until action was taken by disqualifying the turncoats as it would be a mockery of democracy to see those elected on one party’s ticket sitting in the other cluster and some of them getting Cabinet berths and preparing themselves to answer questions.

“We will demand that the 22 legislators and 3 MPs who crossed over should resign to upkeep the value system of the democracy", he said.