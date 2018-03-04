Wins in North-Eastern states boost Telangana BJP leaders’ morale

Hyderabad: BJP’s stunning victories in the North-Eastern states are raising hopes and confidence among the state BJP leaders who have predicted that BJP will come to power in Telangana in the next elections.

BJP state president Dr K. Laxman is of the view that under the Modi-Amit Shah leadership, the party has already established a lead in several states and now that clear dominance has extended to the remaining North-Eastern states, which was evident in the results declared on Saturday.

He said Telangana people have tasted governance by Congress, TD and the TRS all these years but now they wanted a change in the st-ate and BJP is set to come to power in the next elections.

BJP MLC and City BJP unit president N. Ramachandra Rao has said that a time has come now in Telangana where BJP alone remains the best political alternative before the people. He said there’s little doubt BJP will come to power in the next election.

BJP chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao, addr-essing a news conference, has said when there were no seats and votes for BJP in the state Assemblies of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya in elections held last time, this time coming to power in two states and forming a non-Congress government in another state, clearly gives an indication that BJP will come to power in Telangana where it already had seats and votes for the last few years.

He said BJP Central and state leadership in the coming days will script a fitting strategy for the party to come to power in the next elections.