UP will give triple talaq to SP, Cong and BSP: Owaisi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh will give "triple talaq" to Samajwadi Party, Congress and BSP, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said, dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav "two sides of the same coin".

"There is no difference between Modi and Akhilesh... Both make a fool of people in the name of development... Uttar Pradesh will give triple talaq...to SP, Congress and BSP," he said at an event organised by a news channel in Lucknow.

The AIMIM leader said Muslims accepted Mulayam, Akhilesh and Rajiv Gandhi as their leaders but "they betrayed the community... It is because of their cowardice, injustice and negligence that I had to come in front of you today".

He said Samajwadi Party had promised to ensure the release of Muslim youths framed in terror cases but nothing had been done in this regard.

On the issue of "triple talaq", he said: "Why the Modi government keeps harping on it? Why do not they talk about Zakia Jafri and Akhlaq's mother who was killed in Dadri... This government is being run on hollow promises."