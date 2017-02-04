In UP, Modi says ‘SCAM’ stands for ‘Samajwadi, Cong, Akhilesh, Mayawati’

Meerut: Kick-starting his Uttar Pradesh Assembly election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Meerut on Saturday, where he promised to clear all dues of sugarcane farmers within 14 days, if BJP is voted to power.

Hitting out at SP-Congress alliance, Modi said, “This election is BJP's fight against 'scam'; 'S' for Samajwadi, 'C' for Cong, 'A' for Akhilesh, 'M' for Mayawati.”

“Till the time you don't vote SCAM out, UP will not see good days. These people don't want to help UP, they just want to save their government,” Modi said at BJP's Parivartan rally.

The elections in the state are beginning on February 11. Samajwadi Party led by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will be contesting the polls in alliance with the Congress.

In an hour-long speech, the Prime Minister said his fight in the state is against poverty and the state’s rulers who have obstructed growth and development.

“I am fortunate to have stepped on the holy land of Meerut. The 1857 independence struggle began in Meerut. I am fortunate to have the opportunity to kick start my UP campaign from Meerut. That time the fight to remove British, this time its fight to remove poverty,” Modi said.

Despite Uttar Pradesh having so much potential for development, the youth from the state are still unemployed. “Our government wanted to do so much for Uttar Pradesh but could not because state government is obstructing our developmental plans.”

PM further denounced the ruling Samajwadi Party, saying murderers and goons have flourished in UP due to political patronage.

In Uttar Pradesh, on account of Modi’s personal appeal, the BJP had picked up a very high proportion of Lok Sabha seats in 2014. Politicians and analysts are waiting to see how much of that goodwill can still be harvested by the BJP this time round. It is widely felt that a victory for the BJP in UP will make Modi impregnable at the Centre for the foreseeable future, not just the next Lok Sabha poll. On the other hand, a below-par performance can diminish his authority considerably (and of his acolyte Amit Shah, BJP president), and open up intra-BJP fissures which remain concealed from view due to the PM’s current stature in his party and government.

That’s why so much ammunition is going into the UP campaign. Many believe that the “surgical strike” and demonetisation had also been done in the hope of making a positive impact in the state elections, specially in UP. Indeed, the presentation of the Union Budget in the middle of the poll process raised eyebrows as the Centre influences perceptions throughout the country with its Budget each year, even if specific announcements are avoided in respect of states where polls are being held. It is worth pondering if the look of the Budget would have been different if there were no elections around the corner.