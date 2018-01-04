search on deccanchronicle.com
Rajinikanth meets M Karunanidhi, seeks his blessings

Published Jan 4, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 1:17 am IST
On Wednesday, when the actor, who has just announced his political foray, met Karunanidhi there was a buzz in political circles.
Rajinikanth calls on DMK president M.K. Karunanidhi.
Chennai: The Superstar Rajinikanth has been making a quiet visit in the first week of January every year to the Gopalapuram residence of DMK chief M Karunanidhi to seek his blessings in the New Year. On Wednesday, when the actor, who has just announced his political foray, met Karunanidhi there was a buzz in political circles.

“I informed him (Karunanidhi) about my political foray and he blessed me”, Rajinikanth told journalists who virtually mobbed him as he made his way from the Gopalapuram residence to his car. The actor-politician did not, however, take any more questions from mediapersons.

 

Karunanidhi and Rajinikanth have shared a great rapport over the past few decades, but the two giants – the former in politics and the latter in tinsel town – will now be in diametrically opposite camps. While the film star has made it clear that he would practice “spiritual politics”, the DMK swears by the Dravidian movement whose bedrock is based on rationalism.

“Karunanidhi is a known rationalist who does not swear by god, but Rajinikanth is a staunch follower of spirituality and believes in god. Their ideologies are diametrically opposite to each other”, a senior DMK leader said. Karunanidhi’s son and DMK Working President MK Stalin also sought to downplay
the visit by saying even Vijayakant had sought Karunanidhi’s blessings when he entered politics.

“Rajinikanth has been meeting Thalaivar (Karunanidhi) for years now. There is nothing to be surprised by their meeting”, Stalin said. He also utilised the occasion to send a strong message to “those who are hoping to demolish Dravidianism”.

Stalin went on to say, “Rajinikanth has made it clear that he would practice spiritual politics. But some people are saying that some force that wants to demolish Dravidianism is directing him.

Tamil Nadu belongs to the Dravidian movement and its leaders Periyar, CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi propagated the Dravidian ideals. None can dismantle Dravidianism”.

Sources said Rajinikanth has always sought Karunanidhi’s blessings in the New Year. “Even if he was out of town during the New Year he would meet Karunanidhi whenever he came back”, a politician disclosed.

Tags: m karunanidhi, actor rajinikanth
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




