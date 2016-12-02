Nation, Politics

Army deployment row: Protest against forces cheap political stunt, says Govt

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2016, 4:32 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2016, 4:36 pm IST
An attempt was being made to drag the Army into an unnecessary controversy, says Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu.
Army jawans check vehicles at the toll plaza at Vidyasagar Setu near Nabanna (State Secretariat) in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
 Army jawans check vehicles at the toll plaza at Vidyasagar Setu near Nabanna (State Secretariat) in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Terming the protest by the West Bengal Chief Minister over the presence of Armymen at toll plazas as "cheap political stunt", Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today said an attempt was being made to drag the Army into an "unnecessary controversy".

He said this was a routine exercise being undertaken after informing the authorities in the state.

The deployment of Armymen at toll plazas was raised in Parliament by the Opposition and the TMC claimed that the move was a "challenge" to the federal structure of the country and was completely "politically motivated".

"This is a routine exercise. It happened last year, it has happened this year. So why suddenly this issue?" Naidu asked.

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, he said, "This is nothing but a cheap political stunt to defame the government and dragging the Army into an unnecessary controversy where none exists. It is highly deplorable."

Taking on the Opposition, he said, "It is a dirty campaign launched by some of our political opponents. Routine army exercise is being undertaken in different states of the country. This is an ongoing exercise, collecting data in all the North-eastern states, including Assam, Arunachal, Bengal, Nagaland, Tripura and Mizoram by Eastern Command of the Army."

Giving details, he said, "Personnel of the Army consisting of five or six unarmed personnel in each point are collecting data of heavy vehicles. This is an annual exercise. This exercise is carried out every year.

"In the same location, the same exercise was carried out on November 19 and 21 last year with the same government and the same Chief Minister in the state. Similar exercise has also been carried out in Jharkhand, UP, and Bihar under South Western Command."

Naidu also dismissed as "baseless" the charge that Armymen were collecting toll charges and said this was not good for the country. "The allegation of collecting toll is also baseless. This exercise was carried out after informing the Kolkata Police. The date was changed after the request of the Kolkata Police. So where is the question of not keeping the state in the loop?" he asked.

Pointing out at the main opposition party, he said, "The Congress has ruled the country for 50 years and they are also joining the issue. It is sad."

Commenting on Rahul's statement that the Prime Minister was practicing TRP politics, Naidu counter-charged the Congress and said the party has become "irrelevant".

"What is TRP? You (Congress) people are doing it for TRP because you have become irrelevant. People have rejected your bandh call. They have rejected akrosh rally. You are divided. You do not have arguments to put forth before the country. You are not allowing the House (to function)," he said.

He said the Prime Minister has taken a bold historic decision against the black money menace which is the need of the hour.

Naidu said the results of recent byelections and local polls have proved BJP's popularity.

Tags: army deployment row, venkaiah naidu, tmc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

TMC member Derek O’ Brien speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Oppn seethes over Army presence in Bengal, govt says don't play politics

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has been staging a 'dharna' in the Secretariat demanding withdrawal of the Army.
02 Dec 2016 2:18 PM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

'Military coup', claims Mamata; just routine exercises, say Army officials

Officials also refuted Mamata Banerjee’s charge that the army collected money from people at toll nakas in West Bengal.
02 Dec 2016 11:38 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Donald Trump said in a meeting that the media should use good pictures of him instead of the one with a double chin (Photo: Twitter/Imgur)

Here's what the internet did to the double chin picture Trump hates
Italian artist Stefano Furlani loves to collect beach stones of unusual shapes as he has spent most of his growing years living near the sea. His son, Davide, developed the same passion and the duo soon started creating beautiful compositions by assembling these stones. (Photo: Facebook/ SASSI D' Autore)

Stunning art compositions made using stones from the beach
The International Festival of Contemporary Choreography, dates back to the 1987 festival of Soviet counterculture (Photo: AP)

Grace and energy captured at Belarus contemporary dance festival
The photo series has trans-model and activist Kami Sid posing to raise awareness against stigma associated with transgender community (Photo: Instagram/Waqar J. Khan)

Pakistan's first trans model hits back against transphobia
The march saw demands being voiced by a wide section of society -- from the demand to live free of fear to calls to break down patriarchal mindsets (Photo: PTI/Instagram)

Hundreds come out for Delhi Queer Pride Parade
Domestic violence is known to be the most unreported crime in the world for both men and women (Photo: Instagram)

Gritty photos raise highlight need to address domestic violence
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Did you spot Farhan Akhtar in Arjun Rampal's Daddy teaser?

Screengrabs from the teaser.
 

Watching too much porn is causing erectile problems for 1 in 10 men

Too much porn is ruining young healthy men's sex life (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ranveer Singh or Fawad Khan: Who donned the striped blue blazer better?

Both have an excellent fashion sense and it's not easy to pick one.
 

Behind a successful R Ashwin, is his mother Chitra

R Ashwin gains his inspiration from his mother Chitra. (Photo: AFP)
 

ISL 2016: Rafael Celho, ex-Chapecoense player pays tribute to his former side

Coelho took off his shirt after scoring to reveal the letter ‘Force Chape’. (Photo: ISL)
 

Women who have more sex can develop better memory

It said chemical signalling reward during orgasm may contribute to memory (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Not PM, Rahul is caught in habit of photo-ops: Harsimrat Kaur

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda with Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Expelled BJP MP Kirti Azad and at Parliament during the winter session, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Cong shying away from debate as it has run out of facts and issues: Govt

Information & Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Telugu Desam leader looks to outdo YSRC in MLC polls

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu

Tax law to facilitate conversion of black money into white: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Fools linking BJP's civic polls victory to demonetisation: Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis with Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham