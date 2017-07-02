TD-BJP combine in Andhra Pradesh will get 47 per cent vote share

Vijayawada: The UPA seems to make some headway in South India, as its vote share projection is 27 per cent, coming close to NDA, which has 33 per cent vote share.

According to a survey conducted by VDP Associates poll agency, TD-BJP combine (NDA) in Andhra Pradesh will get 47 per cent vote share, and the YSRC vote share will be 40 per cent. Jana Sena will register only 3 per cent, according to VDP Associates. The survey also mentioned about the possible caste polarisation in AP in 2019, which will be remarkably shown in the end result. The VDP Associates has not considered Jana Sena as an alliance partner of NDA.

The survey has stated that the 47 per cent vote share indicates that TD-BJP combine will do better than their 2014 vote share, even in the three-way contest. While Congress alone is going to grab 3 per cent vote share in Andhra Pradesh, Jana Sena will also secure the same percentage of vote share. The VDP Associates has suggested that these projections are based on the alliances only as of now. The agency has not given any clarity over the possibility of BJP going independent in Andhra Pradesh. The survey has observed that there is 7 per cent undecided vote share in AP and 4 per cent in Telangana State.

In fact, the TD got only 2.06 per cent more votes than the YSRC but it was enough for the party to win 35 more Assembly seats and come to power. Out of the total 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, the TD won 102 and the YSRC won 67. TD polled 1,33,72,862 votes against the YSRC’s 1,27,71,323.

The difference between the two parties was only 6,01,539 votes but this was enough for the TD to get 35 more seats, according to the political analysts. The YSRC got 44.47 per cent votes and TD got 46.3 per cent, a difference of 2.6 per cent, and now the YSRC is looking at pockets, which were either untouched by the party or distanced themselves away because of YSRC’s inclination towards a particular section of vote banks.