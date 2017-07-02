Nation, Politics

TD-BJP combine in Andhra Pradesh will get 47 per cent vote share

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATRI VASUDEVAN
Published Jul 2, 2017, 6:37 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2017, 6:37 am IST
The survey also mentioned about the possible caste polarisation in AP in 2019, which will be remarkably shown in the end result.
According to a survey conducted by VDP Associates poll agency, TD-BJP combine (NDA) in Andhra Pradesh will get 47 per cent vote share. (Representational image)
 According to a survey conducted by VDP Associates poll agency, TD-BJP combine (NDA) in Andhra Pradesh will get 47 per cent vote share. (Representational image)

Vijayawada: The UPA seems to make some headway in South India, as its vote share projection is 27 per cent, coming close to NDA, which has 33 per cent vote share. 

According to a survey conducted by VDP Associates poll agency, TD-BJP combine (NDA) in Andhra Pradesh will get 47 per cent vote share, and the YSRC vote share will be 40 per cent. Jana Sena will register only 3 per cent, according to VDP Associates. The survey also mentioned about the possible caste polarisation in AP in 2019, which will be remarkably shown in the end result. The VDP Associates has not considered Jana Sena as an alliance partner of NDA.

The survey has stated that the 47 per cent vote share indicates that TD-BJP combine will do better than their 2014 vote share, even in the three-way contest. While Congress alone is going to grab 3 per cent vote share in Andhra Pradesh, Jana Sena will also secure the same percentage of vote share. The VDP Associates has suggested that these projections are based on the alliances only as of now. The agency has not given any clarity over the possibility of BJP going independent in Andhra Pradesh. The survey has observed that there is 7 per cent undecided vote share in AP and 4 per cent in Telangana State.

In fact, the TD got only 2.06 per cent more votes than the YSRC but it was enough for the party to win 35 more Assembly seats and come to power. Out of the total 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, the TD won 102 and the YSRC won 67. TD polled 1,33,72,862 votes against the YSRC’s 1,27,71,323.

The difference between the two parties was only 6,01,539 votes but this was enough for the TD to get 35 more seats, according to the political analysts. The YSRC got 44.47 per cent votes and TD got 46.3 per cent, a difference of 2.6 per cent, and now the YSRC is looking at pockets, which were either untouched by the party or distanced themselves away because of YSRC’s inclination towards a particular section of vote banks. 

Tags: upa govt, jana sena, vdp associates poll agency
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple announces winners of the 10th iPhone Photography Awards

With thousands of pictures carrying multiple stories from around the world, Apple chose some of the most distinguishing ones as the winners across multiple categories.
 

HTC U11 beats the iPhone 7 Plus in performance benchmarks

Although Apple’s A10 chip is very powerful, the Snapdragon 835 on the HTC U11 fares better in terms of hardcore performance, despite having the gimmicky ‘Edge Sense’ feature.
 

Madhavan pulls off a Milind Soman, breaks the internet with salt-n-pepper selfie

Madhavan.
 

Facebook’s 'Find Wi-Fi' goes live; will help users locate nearby Wi-Fi hotspots

The option ‘Find Wi-Fi’ can be found in ‘Hamburger’ icon available in Facebook app.
 

Priyanka Chopra to take her Quantico swagger to Ellen Degeneres' show

The actress is currently being watched across western television in the 2nd season of the hit American show, 'Quantico'.
 

England commentator David Lloyd trolled on Twitter over ‘coach’ dig at Virat Kohli

former England all-rounder-turned commentator David Lloyd took to Twitter to troll Virat Kohli and blame it on the lack of a coach in the Indian team.(Photo:AP / Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka: Now, Op Hastha to net unhappy BJP men ?

BJP state president BS Yedyurappa at a BJP workers’ meet in Chikkaballapur on Saturday (Photo: KPN)

AIADMK regime not taking action on allegations: Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Working President MK Stalin (Photo: File)

Samajwadi Party to attend GST launch event

Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agrawal. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Shiv Sena hits out at BJP on Air India privatisation decision

Air India. (Photo: File)

Modi inaugurates 2 water projects for Gujarat farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter | PIB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham