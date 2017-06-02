Nation, Politics

Maneka Gandhi hospitalised in UP's Pilibhit after breathing problem

Published Jun 2, 2017, 5:05 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2017, 5:05 pm IST
After having trouble breathing, she was rushed to the district hospital; her schedule for the rest of the day has been cancelled.
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi. (Photo: PTI/File)
Pilibhit (UP): Union Minister Maneka Gandhi was, on Friday, admitted to a hospital, in Pilibhit, after complaining of breathing trouble.

Gandhi, the local MP, had held a meeting with the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police Friday morning, after which she went to a guest house at Bisalpur road.

After having trouble breathing, she was rushed to the district hospital.

All her programmes for the rest of the day have been cancelled.

No one is being allowed to meet Gandhi in the hospital.

