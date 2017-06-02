Maneka Gandhi hospitalised in UP's Pilibhit after breathing problem

Pilibhit (UP): Union Minister Maneka Gandhi was, on Friday, admitted to a hospital, in Pilibhit, after complaining of breathing trouble.

Gandhi, the local MP, had held a meeting with the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police Friday morning, after which she went to a guest house at Bisalpur road.

After having trouble breathing, she was rushed to the district hospital.

All her programmes for the rest of the day have been cancelled.

No one is being allowed to meet Gandhi in the hospital.