Nation, Politics

You won’t be able to show your face if Muslims complain to UN: Azam Khan to Modi

PTI
Published May 1, 2017, 8:01 pm IST
Updated May 1, 2017, 8:05 pm IST
The Samajwadi Party leader alleged that Muslims were being harassed in India and claimed that Modi was neither aware of Islam or Hinduism.
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Photo: File)
 Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Photo: File)

Rampur (UP): Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Muslims are being troubled in the country and he should be ready for the consequences if the community approached the UN.

"Muslims are being harassed in India and if the community approached the United Nations and narrated their ordeal, then Modi will not be able to show his face anywhere. Stop it otherwise be ready to face the consequences, he told reporters here.

"Muslims follow the holy Quran and will continue to obey it till their last breath, whereas the prime minister is neither aware of Islam nor Hinduism," Khan said.

Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said there is a big difference between his statements and actions.

Khan said the chief minister talks about acting against illegal land possession and encroachments but he has not acted against a minister in his government who has carried out "unauthorised construction" worth crores of rupees of his house.

Tags: azam khan, indian muslims, narendra modi, communal discrimination
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Rampur

Lifestyle Gallery

The Spanish pilgrimage is where the residents of Tafalla made it to Ujue to thank the Virgin for their victory in a battle. (Photo: AP)

Devotees take the annual Ujue pilgrimage in Spain
Sand artist Sam Dougados creates art on beaches that is inspired from Arabic designs and patterns that he visualizes. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Man creates beautiful art inspired from Arabic designs
Artist Katie Marks uses clay, ceramic and porcelain to make artistic creations out of mugs based of several things like water, skies and more that are absolutely amazing. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist makes eye-catching mugs that are too good to have coffee in
Art student Monami Ohno uses Amazon delivery boxes to make intricately designed 3D objects to practice for her specialisation in 3D Animation. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese artist uses Amazon delivery boxes to make visually amazing 3D objects
The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SpaceX launches US Army's top secret payload

Sonic booms, as usual, rattled the area around the launch site.
 

May Day: When Madras led the path for rest of India 94 yrs ago

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

Samsung’s Bixby gets its voice on Galaxy S8/S8+ in Korea

Samsung’s Bixby is allowed to let users control at least 10 applications using Bixby Voice, including the Gallery, Calculator, Weather, Reminder, Messages, Settings, Camera, Contacts and more. (image: TechTheLead)
 

Toddler's incurable condition makes her sleep for just 90 minutes every night

The toddler has a rare condition called Angelman Syndrome that doesn't have a cure. (Photo: Facebook/KirkHisko)
 

Behind every fortune there is crime: ‘Godfather’ quote in Panama verdict irks Pak PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Breathtaking race on Tamil Nadu highway between two buses

The licences of the drivers have been suspended after the incident was reported to the district official. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

UP: Yogi Adityanath refuses to meet rape-accused Gayatri Prajapati's family

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)

UP: Yogi Adityanath refuses to meet rape-accused Gayatri Prajapati's family

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)

Let’s talk: EPS camp says OPS faction irregular with demands for merger

Rebel faction leader O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisami. (Photos: PTI)

DMK slams move to carry Hindi subtitles in regional films

DMK working president M K Stalin. (Photo: PTI/File)

BS Yeddyurappa vs Eshwarappa: BJP removes 4 Karnataka office bearers

State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa with senior party leader K.S. Eshwarappa (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham