Nation, Politics

Union Budget 2017: Jobs, skill training among 10 key focus areas

PTI
Published Feb 1, 2017, 2:14 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2017, 2:14 pm IST
100 India International Skill Centres will also be set up across the country to offer advanced training and courses in foreign languages.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday unveiled measures to leverage India's "huge demographic advantage" and maximise the employability potential of the youth, and also announced a Rs 4,000-crore programme 'SANKALP', aimed at providing market relevant training to 3.5 crore youth across the country.

Presenting Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament, Jaitley described "energizing youth through education, skills and jobs" as one of the government's 10 important focus areas.

He said the government proposes to extend Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras to more than 600 districts across the country, from 60 districts at present.

Moreover, 100 India International Skill Centres will be established across the country to offer advanced training and also courses in foreign languages, which Jaitley said, "will help those of our youth who seek job opportunities outside the country".

The Finance Minister said that in 2017-18, a programme SANKALP (Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion Programme) will be launched at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore. SANKALP will provide market relevant training to 3.5 crore youth.

Besides, Jaitley said the next phase of skill strengthening for industrial value enhancement (STRIVE) will be launched in 2017-18 at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore.

STRIVE will focus to improve on the quality and the market relevance of vocational training provided in ITIs and strengthen the apprenticeship programme through industry-cluster approach.

Tags: union budget 2017, budget 2017, arun jaitley, youth development
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

These food-inspired handbags will make your mouth water
In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Colourful images from one of Europe's most ancient carnivals in Spain
Donald Trump capping a pen seems very stylish to the President only because the Internet went all out with their photoshop skills. (Photo: Reddit)

Picture of Trump capping a pen made the internet go berserk
Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Kolkata's Chinese community welcomes year of the rooster
The Madhav Narayan festival is a month long festival where Nepalese worship goddess Swasthini and Lord Shiva. The women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepal celebrates Madhav Narayan festival
New York, Cambodia,Thailand and Japan celebrate the Lunar New Year in the most unique fashion. (Photos: AP)

Lunar New Year celebrations across the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

All 3 appointed members eligible to represent board at ICC meet: SC to BCCI

Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)
 

Saif and Kangana to promote Rangoon on Koffee with Karan, without Shahid

Saif has appeared previously on the show on multiple occassions but Kangana has only graced the couch as a guest during an Anil Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt episode.
 

Kedar Jadhav hires bodyguard after newfound success with Team India

Kedar Jadhav impressed the whole country after putting in a Man of the Series winning performance in the three-match ODI series against England. (Photo: AFO)
 

Ancient 'lost continent' found lurking under Indian Ocean

File photo of Mauritius
 

Gamers can adjust the penis size in new Conan the Barbarian video game

The game is an addition in the Conan series (Photo: YouTube)
 

Next iOS update will kill your old iPhone games, apps

Apple’s iOS 11 will have a major change and will completely shift to a 64-bit operating system.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Union Budget 2017: Digi-pay to weed out corruption, new schemes on anvil

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives in Parliament to present the Union budget for 2017-18. (Photo: AP)

Union Budget 2017: Govt removes all taxes on PoS machines to push e-payments

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Union Budget 2017: Govt to frame rules on medical devices to draw investments

Finance Minster Arun Jaitley. (Photo: AP)

Union Budget 2017: Highways allocation stepped up to Rs 64,000 cr

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Union Budget 2017: Record Rs 3.96 lakh cr allocation for infra growth

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives in Parliament to present the Union budget for 2017-18. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham