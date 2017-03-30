Nation, In Other News

2 die in fire at hotel in Kolkata, 30 rescued

PTI
Published Mar 30, 2017, 9:55 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2017, 9:55 am IST
Nine fire tenders were rushed to the site and took three hours to douse the fire.
(Photo: ANI Twitter)
 (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Kolkata: At least two persons were charred to death in a fire at a hotel in southern Kolkata early today, police said.

Anup Agarwal and Jugalkishore Gupta, guests at the hotel, were rushed to a hospital after suffering serious injuries in the fire but could not be saved.

The fire broke out at around 3 am, a senior police officer said, adding that up to 30 persons, including the hotel's staff, have been rescued.

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the site and took three hours to douse the fire.

Fire fighters and disaster management personnel had to break open the glass window panes of the hotel for the thick smoke to pass out, the officer said, adding the fire might have spread from the kitchen to the ground floor.

A few of them were rescued using ladders while others were guided outside the hotel by rescue workers, he said.

"Apart from hotel guests, there were workers who were stuck inside. Among seven persons, two were seriously injured and succumbed when taken to the hospital," the officer said.

"The fire is completely under control and we are making sure that there are no pocket fire," he said.

Tags: hotel fire, death, kolkata police
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Lifestyle Gallery

The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
US President Donald Trump welcomed trucking CEO's and driver in a rather interesting way by driving in with an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet had their fun with the picture. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump drives an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet is having fun
Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
Baby spa in Perth is a hydrotherapy treatment for babies started by Indian-origin Anita and Kavita. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These toddlers at the spa is the most adorable thing you will see today
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli makes u-turn over friendship remarks about Australians

I continue to be in good terms with the few guys I know and who I’ve played with at RCB and that does not change, tweeted Virat Kohli. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Heart of army man transplanted into old patient in Chennai

The organ was harvested around 3:15 PM at the Army Hospital and then transported in a military ambulance to the Delhi Airport before the transplant. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ivanka Trump takes unpaid job as White House adviser

Ivanka Trump said on Wednesday she would work in the White House in an unpaid. (Photo: AFP/ File)
 

Winning events more satisfying than being World No. 1: Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal beat Chinese Taipei's Chia Hsin Lee 21-10 21-17 to make a positive start in the Indian Open. (Photo: AP)
 

As professional cricketers, we need to move forward: Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha scored his third Test century in Ranchi and was involved in a big partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara, which put India in a winning position, before the match ended in a draw. (Photo: PTI)
 

US students told to write 9/11 essay from Qaeda's viewpoint

"Let's get Hitler's point of view on the Holocaust!" a netizen wrote. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

IIT-Delhi student attempts suicide

Representational image (Photo: File)

TMC MP gifts football to Lok Sabha Speaker

Trinamool Congress MP Prasun Banerjee

Video: Newborn girl buried upside down in Odisha, rescued by villagers

The condition of the infant was stable. (Photo: YouTube)

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams invites TV channels to take devotees on divine tour

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

285 theft cases registered at 13 airports in over 3 yrs, says govt

Sinha said various steps, including frisking of ground handling staff is being done while leaving the airport, are carried out to prevent incident of theft at airports. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham