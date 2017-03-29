Nation, In Other News

Video: Newborn girl buried upside down in Odisha, rescued by villagers

PTI
Published Mar 29, 2017, 1:35 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 1:35 pm IST
The baby was around 4 to 6 hours old was taken to the nearby health immediately centre by the villagers.
The condition of the infant was stable. (Photo: YouTube)
 The condition of the infant was stable. (Photo: YouTube)

Jajpur (Odisha): A newborn female, buried upside down in a field, was rescued by villagers at Shyamsundarpur in Jajpur district last week.

The baby, believed to be between 4 and 6 hours old, was first taken to the nearby community health centre and later admitted to the district head quarters hospital. Her condition was stated to be stable, hospital officials said.

"An ASHA worker of Anjira panchayat came to the CHC with the rescued baby girl. The newborn is believed to be between 4 to 6 hours old. The girl was in a critical condition. We immediately started her treatment and stabilised her condition," said Chintamani Mishra, Medical officer of Dharmasala CHC.

"The baby was buried upside down. She was wrapped in a cloth. We found two small feet above the ground and believed that the baby was alive," said Alok Ranjan Rout, who rescued the infant.

