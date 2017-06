After first-aid, the baby was shifted to Kondapur Government Hospital and handed over to Shishu Vihar.

Hyderabad: A newborn girl was found abandoned in a bin in Gachibowli on Tuesday. The child was found near the government school in Kothaguda.

Police said that one E. Parvathi heard the baby crying and alerted police. “The baby was wrapped in a black polythene cover,” said Gachibowli inspector S. Chandrakanth.

After first-aid, the baby was shifted to Kondapur Government Hospital and handed over to Shishu Vihar. A case was registered. Police is checking records at nearby hospitals.