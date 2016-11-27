 LIVE !  :  Shami did exceedingly well with the new ball, to pick up two quick wickets and wrap up the England innings. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test, Day 2: England all-out for 283, Shami wraps up innings
 
Nation, In Other News

Need to be careful of new Pak general, says ex-army chief Bikram Singh

PTI
Published Nov 27, 2016, 9:28 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 9:28 am IST
The new Pakistan Army chief has wide experience of LoC affairs due to his extensive involvement with PoK and Northern Areas.
Gen (retd) Singh described Lt Gen Bajwa as a "thorough professional" who gave an "outstanding performance" under him in Congo but said things change once an officer goes back to his home country. (Photo: Twitter)
 Gen (retd) Singh described Lt Gen Bajwa as a "thorough professional" who gave an "outstanding performance" under him in Congo but said things change once an officer goes back to his home country. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi:  Former Army Chief Bikram Singh, under whom the new Pakistan Army Chief Lt Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has served on a UN assignment, tonight said India should be "careful" and watchful with regard to his approach.

Gen (retd) Singh described Lt Gen Bajwa as a "thorough professional" who gave an "outstanding performance" under him in Congo but said things change once an officer goes back to his home country.

"There might be great bonhomie when the goal is world peace under UN mandate but things change once you go back to your country. This is because your national interest comes first," General Singh said.

He said India should wait and watch and be "careful". Asked if he sees any drastic change in Pakistani military policy once Lt General Bajwa takes over succeeding General Raheel Shareef who retires on November 30, he said, "I do not see any change".

General Singh hoped that Lt General Bajwa will continue to consider homegrown extremism as a greater threat than India as he has publicly said.

The new Pakistan Army chief has wide experience of LoC affairs due to his extensive involvement with PoK and Northern Areas.

"He has served in all these areas (bordering India) and knows pretty well what kind of terrain and conditions exist on both sides," the former Indian Army chief said.

Tags: bikram singh, qamar javed bajwa, congo, un peace keeping force

Sports Gallery

Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
Bengaluru FC scripted history on Wednesday as they became the first Indian side to enter AFC Cup final. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC create history at Kanteerava Stadium
P V Sindhu, John Abraham, Nita Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek Bachchan, M S Dhoni and Jacqueline Fernandez during the opening ceremony of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ISL opening ceremony: PV Sindhu, MS Dhoni, Sachin grace the stage
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Giving in to Dangal's pre-release nervousness, Aamir Khan starts smoking again?

Aamir Khan
 

Big B, Varun, Raveena pay tribute to 26/11 victims and martyrs on anniversary

The then ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack.
 

Box office: Alia Bhatt-Shah Rukh’s Dear Zindagi takes a good opening on day one

A still from 'Dear Zindagi'.
 

Video: Smriti Irani pays Rs 100 to cobbler for getting slippers repaired

Union minister Smriti Irani getting her slippers repaired (Photo: Twitter)
 

Exclusive! Is Sana Khan dating her Wajah Tum Ho director Vishal Pandya?

'Wajah Tum Ho' is all set to relase on December 2.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli sledges Ben Stokes during Mohali Test

Kohli’s aggressive style of cricket has helped India gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against England. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Railways, IRCTC include transgender as third gender

Image for representational purpose only

Hyderabad: Community’s role stressed in policing

Additional Commissioner of Police, Crimes & SIT

MP CM to spend Rs 100 cr to mark 11 years in office: Congress

Chouhan will complete 11 years as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Defamation case: Kejriwal exempted from personal appearance

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Video: Smriti Irani pays Rs 100 to cobbler for getting slippers repaired

Union minister Smriti Irani getting her slippers repaired (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham