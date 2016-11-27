Need to be careful of new Pak general, says ex-army chief Bikram Singh

Gen (retd) Singh described Lt Gen Bajwa as a "thorough professional" who gave an "outstanding performance" under him in Congo but said things change once an officer goes back to his home country. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Army Chief Bikram Singh, under whom the new Pakistan Army Chief Lt Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has served on a UN assignment, tonight said India should be "careful" and watchful with regard to his approach.

"There might be great bonhomie when the goal is world peace under UN mandate but things change once you go back to your country. This is because your national interest comes first," General Singh said.

He said India should wait and watch and be "careful". Asked if he sees any drastic change in Pakistani military policy once Lt General Bajwa takes over succeeding General Raheel Shareef who retires on November 30, he said, "I do not see any change".

General Singh hoped that Lt General Bajwa will continue to consider homegrown extremism as a greater threat than India as he has publicly said.

The new Pakistan Army chief has wide experience of LoC affairs due to his extensive involvement with PoK and Northern Areas.

"He has served in all these areas (bordering India) and knows pretty well what kind of terrain and conditions exist on both sides," the former Indian Army chief said.