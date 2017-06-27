Nation, In Other News

Man thrashed by Tirumala security guards dies

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 27, 2017, 3:26 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2017, 3:26 am IST
Thota Padmanabham, 56 was injured critically when TTD security guards allegedly beat him up for standing in the wrong queue.
Thota Padmanavan
 Thota Padmanavan

Nellore: Thota Padmanabham, 56, who was injured critically when TTD security guards allegedly beat him up for standing in the wrong queue, in the last week of March this year, breathed his last at SVIMS in Tirupati on Sunday evening.

The native of Eluru in West Godavari has been in a coma for almost 100 days.
His relatives and Jana Satta activists staged a protest before the mortuary at SVIMS, opposing the post-mortem and demanding stringent action against the security guards and justice for the family. They have been taken into custody for interrogation.

Thota Padmanabham, 56, who was injured critically when TTD security guards allegedly beat him up for standing in the wrong queue breathed his last at SVIMS in Tirupati on Sunday evening.

His relatives alleged that none of the TTD officials came to inquire after the condition of Padmanabham all these days and even after his death.

Padmanabham, who worked in the Eluru civic body, came on a pilgrimage with nine members of his family. He was standing in the Vaikuntam queue complex around 9.30 pm. Two women guards and a constable beat him for standing in the ladies’ queue, which he had done inadvertently.  They did not stop thrashing him till he fainted, even though his family members pleaded that he had a heart condition. He was rushed to Aswani Hospital in Tirumala and later to SVIMS in Tirupati.

Tirumala One Town police registered a case under section 308 after examining the video footage and other evidence. The section attracts imprisonment for seven years or less, or a fine, or both. The accused were arrested and obtained bail after 20 days in prison.

The victim’s son Ramachandra Rao and daughter Sumathi want more stringent action for the guards whose brutal behaviour is evident from the CCTV footage. They alleged that no one from TTD came to check the condition of their father ever since he was hospitalised.

The two said they have borrowed Rs 1 lakh  ever since their father was admitted in SVIMS. Alleging that Padmanabham’s death is unnatural and should be treated as murder, Lok Satta State general secretary Bala Subhramanyam has demanded Rs 25 lakh ex gratia be paid to the family besides a job in the TTD. He said Padmanabham is the only breadwinner to the family and his son is unemployed.

Tags: tirupati, ttd, tirumala
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What relevance does a monochrome sensor hold in a dual camera sensor?

When we say better camera photos, what we mean is DSLR-rivalling levels of clarity, colour detection and depth-of-field effects.
 

Trump Sarkar welcomes Modi Sarkar: US Prez learns Hindi for meeting with Modi

President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 

‘Mummified humanoid’ discovered; proof of aliens or just another hoax?

According to them, when the body was discovered — it was covered in white power apparently used to preserve the remains. (Image: YouTube)
 

2 Indian cyclists create history,complete Race Across America

Srinivas Gokulnath (Left ) from Nashik and Dr Amit Samarth of Nagpur took part in Race Across America (Photo: Facebook)
 

Samsung, Apple to launch their flagship devices in the same month

As far as the specifications of the Galaxy Note 8 is concerned, the device is expected to sport cutting-edge components with a dual rear camera setup, iconic S Pen stylus, 6GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC. (Image: Galaxy S8 smartphone)
 

Happy Independence Day: Sean Spicer greets India two months before time

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indo-Nepal border to be sealed ahead of Nepal civic polls

Nepalese security personnel stand guard at a point of entry into Nepal from India at Mechinagar on the eastern Nepalese border with India. (Photo: File/AFP)

'Trump Sulabh Village' in Haryana dedicated to US President

Naming the village after US President Donald Trump is a symboli gesture to promote Indo-US relations. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Woman undergoes labour pain, delivers baby on railway platform

The mother and the newborn are being treated in Civil Hospital and are reportedly safe. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Acid victims to get reservation in government jobs, promotions

The move may stoke controversy as reservation in promotion for persons with disabilities is before the Supreme Court of India. (Representational Image)

UP: 21 participants fall ill due to rain after attending Yoga day

Narendra Modi with participants in Lucknow on International Yoga Day. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham