Nation, In Other News

41 per cent in Tamil Nadu pass NEET, lowest in South India

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | A RAGU RAMAN
Published Feb 27, 2017, 12:56 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 1:24 am IST
Our classroom coaching will be of no help to the students who prepare for the common medical entrance test: Swaminathan.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (Representational image)
 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (Representational image)

Chennai: Even as parents and students are nervously waiting to know whether Tamil Nadu will get exempted from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the details of last year’s results may have come as a rude shock to them as only 41% students qualified to study medicine, the lowest among the southern states, as per a RTI query. The neighbouring state Kerala has topped the qualifying percentage with 80% of them having qualified to study medicine last year. From the state, 52,208 (79.77%) have qualified.

From Telangana 8,813 (77.08%) candidates have qualified and Andhra Pradesh 10,917 (72.93%), Karnataka 18,344 (71.85%) qualified for medical courses. The qualifying criterion for “other category” was fixed as 50th percentile and for the rest the qualifying criteria was 40th percentile (50th percentile means of all the candidates who appeared for exam, 50% of them had scored less than 145 marks last year. So, to qualify one has to score at least 145 out of 720 marks).

However, when asked for the board-wise breakup of the qualified candidates, the CBSE, in its reply, said that it is not maintained by the board. It also forwarded another query related to the details of the students admitted in 15% all India quota in MBBS and BDS to Medical Council of India.  

“NEET exam requires separate preparation. Our classroom coaching will be of no help to the students who prepare for the common medical entrance test,” said P.Swaminathan, secretary, SRV schools in Namakkal and Tiruchi districts.  The SRV schools are reputed to send more students to MBBS course with the current admission procedure based on plus two marks.

P.B. Prince Gajendrababu, general secretary, State Platform for Common Schools System, said, “Only the students who have got money and time to spend for coaching classes will be able to qualify. That’s why the performance of the Tamil Nadu students is poor.”

“In Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the NEET coaching is a big market. There are more coaching centres in these states and importance is being given to competitive exams. But, only those who can afford the exorbitant fee can join these programmes. Students without money cannot join these programmes even if they have aspirations, attitude and aptitude skills,” he said.

He further said, “The high profile schools in Tamil Nadu now have entered an agreement with the coaching centres for NEET and JEE coaching. The eligible and poor students will opt out of the race.”

He also urged the President to give his assent for the Tamil Nadu act exempting the state students from the NEET exam “The students from Tamil Nadu were not trained for entrance exams as there was no entrance exam from 2007 in the state. And the NEET exam was suddenly imposed on them,” said Dr G.R. Ravindranath, Doctors’ Association for Social Equality.

While batting for exempting Tamil Nadu students from NEET, he said that the students should also be encouraged to participate in the national level examinations. “Of 2 lakh seats in various central government institutions, there is not even one percent representation from the state.” 

Tags: national eligibility cum entrance test, tamil nadu students
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni could have still played Test cricket: Mohammad Kaif

MS Dhoni led Jharkhand to a 78-run victory against Chattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Photo: AP)
 

PM Modi salutes 'divyang' athletes in Mann ki Baat

PM Narendra Modi with the Rio Paralympics medallists. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Thrilling footage of tigers taking down a drone goes viral

They seem to have mistaken it for food (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here’s why India suffered humiliating loss against Australia in Pune

Indian spinners failed to deliver on a rank turner. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Azharuddin wants these players to be replaced for 2nd Australia Test

Mohammad Azharuddin was critical of the performance by the Indian spinners on a rank turner. (Photo: AP)
 

'Not going to Oscars with Priyanka Chopra': Mick Jagger rubbishes rampant rumours

Priyanka will next be seen making her Hollywood debut in 'Baywatch'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Hyderabad: Bus driver dies behind wheel, passengers safe

Police registered a case of suspicious death. (Representational image)

Fire razes vegetable market

Fire rages at the Maddannapet vegetable market on Sunday.

Mumbai: Ex-bureaucrat donates flat to fund brain research

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)

UP: Woman lived with mother's skeleton for 6 months, found dead

Representational image (Photo: File)

Gujarat: Women protest against demolition drive; threaten to kill themselves

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham