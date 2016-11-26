 LIVE !  :  India, who are leading the five-match Test series 1-0, will like to extend their dominance as they take on Alastair Cook-led England in the third Test at Mohali. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs England, 3rd Test Day 1: Jadeja drops Cook in slips
 
Nation, In Other News

Heartbroken elephant calf refuses to part with mother's dead body in Assam

ANI
Published Nov 26, 2016, 9:08 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2016, 9:08 am IST
The video shows the heartbreaking scene of the calf repeatedly tapping and nudging its mother's lifeless form.
Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

Sonitpur: In a heart wrenching incident, a baby elephant in Assam's Sonitpur district refused to leave its mother's body after the elephant fell into a pit and died.

The incident took place at a construction site of Patanjali Mega Herbal and Food Park at Ghoramari region.

The video shows the heartbreaking scene of the calf repeatedly tapping and nudging its mother's lifeless form in apparent confusion.

Several hours after its death, the forest officials took out the elephant's body from the pit with the help of a crane. Later, they removed her tusk and buried her remains.

Criticising for not taking proper precautions, Assam Forest officer Pramila Rani Brahmin said the department will lodge a case the site contractor.

"Because they have not taken any protective measure, injustice has been done to all elephants and I will lodge an FIR," said Brahmin on Friday.

She further said a probe will be initiated against the people, who ordered digging of the deep pit.

Increasing human population has depleted the habitat of wild animals, forcing them to stray into human settlements, attacking people and often getting killed in return.

Tags: elephants baby, elephant, video
Location: India, Assam

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amitabh Bachchan’s Pink invited for screening at UN headquarters

A still from 'Pink'.
 

Leh engineer behind 3 Idiots' Phunsukh Wangdu to set up 'alternative' University

Leh engineer Sonam Wangchuk inspired the character Phunsukh Wangdu. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Man without arms paints Sonakshi Sinha, actress overwhelmed by gesture

Sonakshi was extremely moved when she was gifted the painting.
 

Ranveer seeks apology for ‘sexist’ ad, claims to ‘treat women with utmost respect’

Ranveer Singh
 

Indian man gives Rs 1 million to compatriot living on terrace in UAE

Sajeev Rajan, an electrician in his early forties, belongs to Kollam in Kerala where his wife, two children and ageing parents live. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Bigg Boss 10: Non-bailable warrant against Swami Omji Maharaj in theft case

The self-styled 'guruji' has already come in for a lot of flak for his regressive comments on women.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Visakhapatnam: Simulated war on Day at Sea

Navy personnel demonstrate on fuel replenishment from INS Shakti to other warships of Indian Navy during an operational demonstration as part of the Day-at-Sea for schoolchildren off the sea near Visakhapatnam on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Andhra Pradesh among top 3 in green energy

The state took a big leap in the first half of the current fiscal by installing about 965 MW capacity renewal energy projects. (Representational image)

Demand for Mango Development Board in Andhra Pradesh

There are many problems in mango production, processing, marketing, transportation, storage and export facilities. (Representational image)

SC bans sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR to curb rising air pollution

Poeple play with firecrackers during Diwali (Photo: AP)

Affair during subsistence of marriage amounts to cruelty: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham