Nation, In Other News

World's heaviest woman's sister denies her recovery, says doctor 'fooling us'

ANI
Published Apr 25, 2017, 7:54 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2017, 7:55 am IST
But the doctor said that Eman is doing well and a CT scan is to be done to ascertain her neurological condition.
On April 21, it was reported that 36-year-old Egyptian Eman Ahmed, who was the heaviest woman in the world at 500-plus kg until a few months ago, had lost 250 kg in two months after undergoing surgery. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 On April 21, it was reported that 36-year-old Egyptian Eman Ahmed, who was the heaviest woman in the world at 500-plus kg until a few months ago, had lost 250 kg in two months after undergoing surgery. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Mumbai: In a disturbing claim, world's heaviest woman Eman Ahmed's sister Saimma Selim has alleged that Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, who has been treating the Eman, is not correct about his updates about her health and recovery, adding that her sister has not recovered at all. 

"Dr Muffazal Lakdawala is a liar and is not giving right/factual updates about Eman's recovery. Eman has not recovered one bit," Saimma said.

However, when ANI approached Dr Lakdawala to know the other side of the story, he denied all the allegations leveled against him by Saimma.

In fact, the doctor said that Eman is doing well and a CT scan is to be done to ascertain her neurological condition.

Turning the tables, the doctor also said that Saimma is creating a scene because she does not want to take her sister back to Egypt due to financial reasons.

"Eman is fine and is doing good. She has recovered well and only a CT scan is to be done to ascertain her neurological condition.

Actually, Everything was right with Saimma for initial 15 days after Eman's treatment started but when she recovered and we suggested that she can be taken back to Egypt, Saimma started to create all this drama as she doesn't want to take her sister back to Egypt due to financial reasons," he told ANI.

The doctor also said they would be moving Eman from her ward to the CT scan room where one can see the stark difference between what Saimma is claiming and what the reality is.

On April 21, it was reported that 36-year-old Egyptian Eman Ahmed, who was the heaviest woman in the world at 500-plus kg until a few months ago, had lost 250 kg in two months after undergoing surgery here at Saifee Hospital.

"Eman has done miraculously well. We actually didn't expect her to do this well because we had estimated that in six odd months she would lose around 200 kg," Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala, obesity surgeon told ANI.

"The weight loss has also dramatically improved her health. Eman's heart, kidneys and lungs are functioning better and her water retention levels are also under control," said the doctor.

Shedding light on the challenges he and his team faced, Dr. Lakdawala said, "More than a challenge, we took it as a humanitarian cause. We just couldn't see her lying like that, so helpless, simply waiting for death to come. The risks of this case were 99%. I think now, we have given her a chance to live. If she gets physiotherapy done properly and wants to be able to walk, Eman will have to put in the efforts."

"We'll now weigh her after three-four weeks and are hoping she'll come under the 200 kg mark. She is a fighter and she has a will to fight this," he added.

Tags: eman ahmed, world's heaviest woman, dr muffazal lakdawala, saimma selim
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

World Gallery

Two days of huge protests on the streets of Caracas against the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro spilled into a violent Thursday night in several parts of the city. At least 20 people have been killed so far.

Venezuela political crisis: At least 20 dead in anit-govt protests
An attacker with an automatic weapon opened fire on police on Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees on Thursday night, killing one officer and seriously wounding three others before police shot and killed him. A bullet hole is pictured on a shop window of the Champs Elysees. (Photo: AP)

Paris: Attacker, officer dead, 3 wounded in Champs-Elysees shooting
The 'Yes' camp won 51.41 per cent in Monday’s referendum, in a narrower than expected victory, according to complete results released by election authorities. Thousands of supporters of the 'No' campaign, in the referendum on granting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greater powers took to the streets of Istanbul late on Monday citing voting irregularities. The placard reads in Turkish: 'No We Won'.

Turkey referendum: Supporters of 'No' campaign protest against poll violations
With the deadline for 2016 tax returns to be filed coming closer, thousands of protesters gathered on Saturday in cities across the United States to pressurise President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, a move of transparency he has repeatedly refused.

Tax Day Rallies: American demonstrators demand to know Trump's tax returns
Kim Jong Un wore a black suit and white shirt, stepping out of a limousine and saluting his honor guard before walking down a red carpet.

North Korea marks founder's birthday, rolls out missilies, other weaponary
From early 1942 until late 1944, transport trains delivered Jews to the camp's gas chambers from all over German-occupied Europe, where they were killed with the pesticide Zyklon B.

In pics: Survivors mark 72nd anniversary of Nazi Concentration Camp
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 3310 pre-orders to start on May 5 in India, could cost below Rs 4,000: report

Nokia 3310 (2017) comes in four colour variants—Warm Red, Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and matte finished Dark Blue and Grey.
 

Venus mission: ISRO invites proposals for space experiments

ISRO Chairman A S Kiran Kumar had earlier said that the mission to Venus is on the horizon and studies are underway.
 

Google honours legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar with a doodle on his 88th birthday

To mark his 88th birthday, the Google Doodle shows a young Rajkumar in a movie theatre with a silhouette of several people watcting his movie.
 

Serena Williams posts heartfelt baby message on fiance's birthday

Serena Williams announced her engagement to tech entrepreneur Ohanian and last week revealed she is expecting her first child and will not play again this year. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘Don’t teach me about Sikhism’: Harbhajan Singh silences fan on Twitter

Harbhajan Singh gave a fitting reply to fan who asked him to wear a turban properly. (Photo: AFP)
 

Has Katrina Kaif finally found herself a new abode?

Katrina Kaif
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Teen girls at Hyd orphanage made to clean manhole, case filed

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Coffee scented stamps released in Bengaluru

The stamps, which are being printed at the India Security Press, will be priced at Rs. 100. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

On the contrary: Kiss up, Kick down

Vijay Mallya

Delhi BJP files police complaint against Kejriwal over Facebook remark

On Friday, Kejriwal had said that the people of Delhi would risk their children's lives if they voted for the BJP in the MCD polls, during a Facebook Live event. (Photo: PTI/File)

Demo staged against attacks on TN fishermen by SL Navy

The outfit leader Pazha Nedumaran alleged that no compensation has been given by the island nation government to the families of the victims. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham