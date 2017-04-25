Nation, In Other News

Supreme Court ends roadblock for Asia’s largest bus terminal in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 25, 2017, 12:47 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2017, 8:02 am IST
The terminal will provide world-class infrastructure facilities for both bus operators and passengers.
Supreme Court of India
Hyderabad: Decks have been cleared for the construction of Asia’s biggest Inter-City Bus Terminal (ICBT) at Miyapur, following a Supreme Court ruling in favour of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in a land dispute. The State government had proposed setting up the bus terminal at Miyapur at a cost of Rs 100 crore in Public Private Partnership mode. Accordingly, HMDA identified 55 acres of its own land, but the ICBT proposal could not move forward following a dispute over land ownership.

HMDA chief engineer B.L.N. Reddy told this newspaper on Monday that the land dispute has been settled, with the SC passing orders in favour of the HMDA. With the land dispute out of the way, work on the ICBT is expected to pick pace as the HMDA has decided to expedite the process. The latest available technology will be used to construct the ICBT. The terminal will provide world-class infrastructure facilities for both bus operators and passengers.   The project is expected to be completed within three years; the HMDA wants at least 60 per cent of the works completed within two years.

In PPP mode, private developers will earn revenue by charging bus operators and from other amenities provided to passengers. The HMDA will give the project on 33-year lease basis. The Authority will get annual lease rental from the private developer during the 33 year lease period and in the years 31 33, it will get approximately Rs 4 crore as rental from the bidder.   The ICBT will provide one stop integrated facilities to passengers, public and private bus operators and their staff under one roof.   The ICBT is proposed 2 km from Miyapur junction on NH-9. 

Tags: hmda, supreme court of india
Location: India, Telangana

