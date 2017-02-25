Days after Delhi shocker, man in UP gets fake Rs 2,000 note from SBI ATM

Nation, In Other News

He even lodged a complaint against the bank at a police station and has demanded a probe into the incident.
Shahjahanpur: In more embarrassment for the State Bank of India, a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur has claimed that its ATM dispensed a fake Rs 2,000 note when he withdrew money.

According to NDTV, one of the note that the man received from the ATM was a scanned copy of a Rs 2,000 note.

The man has been identified as Puneet Gupta and the incident allegedly took place this Thursday. The ATM has dispensed five Rs. 2,000 notes and one of them was a fake note.

Outraged and shocked, Gupta went and complained to the bank and accused its officials of ‘conspiracy’. He even lodged a complaint against the bank at a police station and has demanded a probe into the incident.

Earlier this week, a customer care executive in Delhi too claimed he had been taken for a ride after the automatic teller machine run by the government-owned State Bank of India spilled out the fake bills on February 6.

Instead of the logo of India's central bank, the bills were marked 'Children Bank of India' and on the other side with a cheeky 'Entertainment Bank of India'.

The dummy pink notes looked very similar to the newly minted 2,000-rupee notes introduced in November after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to ban all 500 and 1,000-rupee notes.

A police officer was sent to the spot to verify the claims also received a fake 2,000-rupee note when he withdrew money from the ATM, Singh said.

The fake bills matched the colour and font of the real notes but read 'Guaranteed by the Children's Government' instead of 'Guaranteed by the Central Government'.

The bills also showcased images of independence hero Mahatma Gandhi similar to the original notes but bore a 'PK' logo instead of the bank seal.

"I promise to pay the barer two thousand coupens," read the mis-spelt message on the note instead of the statutory pledge of the central bank.

