Water supply to be reduced in Chennai: CMWSSB

Chennai: If the lean monsoon extends for a few more days, the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will take a call on reducing the daily supply of water to the city.

“We will take a call after a few days on seeing what the realisation from Krishna water and the monsoon rains is,” a top official from Chennai Metro Water told Deccan Chronicle on the sidelines of a function here.

Though the nightmare of water scarcity has already begun to haunt the Chennai residents, Chennai Metro Water officials are confident that the situation will not go out of hand.

“I don't think the city will suffer like previous times. Right now, there is no need to launch any contingency plans. We will able to maintain the current level of water supply till the end of the monsoon season,” a top official from Chennai Metro Water said. “We are hoping for the revival of monsoon rains. Krishna water supply has also started. We are working with the Andhra Pradesh government to see that required quantity of the water is realised,” he said. Taking into account the combined storage as of now, the water will last for another month.

Talking about contingency plans, he said, “if worst comes to worst, we have a plan in place, according to which we may have to reduce the number of hours of water supply and there may be some difficulties in some tail end areas as pressure may not be there. We will supplement it by providing extra lorries of water.”

At present, the realisation of Krishna water is very low because the tapping of water is happening on the Andhra Pradesh side. Tamil Nadu has taken the issue to the Andhra Pradesh government. “There is water in the Kandaleru reservoir. If we receive a minimum of 4 tmcft water during this season, then, we should be able to maintain the current supply of water even if the rains do not materialise fully,” he explained.

“As per the agreement, Chennai should receive 8 tmcft from July to October. But we are yet to receive o.5 tmcft of water,” he added. Chennai Metro Water is currently drawing water from Veeranam lake. The lake is having about 0.6 tmcft water currently.

“The weather department says the rains will be normal. If there is a deficit in November, it will be made up in December. If we get adequate rains there may not be any need for going to the contingency plans,” he said.