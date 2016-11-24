37 tigers died in Karnataka since 2013 majorly due to natural causes

In 2013-14, three tigers have died naturally; in 2014-15 there were 13 natural deaths and two unnatural deaths.

Belagavi: Karnataka which has the maximum number of tigers in the country, has recorded 37 tiger deaths since 2013. Of the 37, 33 tigers have died under natural circumstances and four due to unnatural reasons, said Forest Minister B Ramanath Rai.

Replying to Ms Tara Anuradha of BJP in the Legislative Council on Wednesday, he said these deaths have been reported from Bandipur, Nagarhole, BRT tiger reserves and also in Hunsur in Mysuru division and Virajpet division.

In 2013-14, three tigers have died naturally; in 2014-15 there were 13 natural deaths and two unnatural deaths; in 2015-16 there were eight natural deaths and one unnatural death and in 2016-17, nine big cats have died due to natural reasons and one due to unnatural causes.

He said fighting among tigers over territory, poisoning, starvation due to injuries sustained during fights, gunshot wounds, starvation leading to severe ketosis and toxemia, parasitic pneumonia, parasitic enteritis, old age and snake bite were some of the reasons for tiger deaths in forests. One tiger was shot dead by forest officials for attacking humans in Hediyala range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.