Nation, Current Affairs

NIT Calicut student from Kerala found dead in hostel room, second in 2 months

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 24, 2017, 1:40 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2017, 10:33 am IST
This is the second such incident to take place in Kozhikode in the last two months.
He was identiThe victim was identified as Arun Krishna, 23, son of Matathinkalkkara Surendran of Malayinkal, Thiruvananthapuram. (Representational Image)
 He was identiThe victim was identified as Arun Krishna, 23, son of Matathinkalkkara Surendran of Malayinkal, Thiruvananthapuram. (Representational Image)

Kozhikode: A first-year MTech (nano technology) student committed suicide at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C), on Saturday in his hostel room.

This is the second such incident to take place in Kozhikode in the last two months.  

He was identified as Arun Krishna, 23, son of Matathinkalkkara Surendran of Malayinkal, Thiruvananthapuram.

Krishna was found hanging from the window bars in room number 2405 of the MBA hostel at 11.30 AM, according to police. 

The incident came to light as he failed to respond when his classmate tried to contact him over phone.   

Later, the security staff and warden broke open the room.

“We had met him the other day and found nothing unusual in him,” a classmate said. Arun had secured admission in the NIT-C on June 28. His body was shifted to Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. His relatives will reach Kozhikode on Sunday, the police said.     

The Kunnnamangalam police registered a case for unnatural death.

Earlier on July 29, Golla Ramakrishna Prasad, 17, a first-year B-Tech student and son of Golla Peddaramayya of Athmaguru  in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, was found dead in his  hostel room.

The body was partially hanging from the cross bars of the window as in the case of Arun Krishna.  His death came within a week of his getting admission.

Tags: nit calicut, suicide
Location: India, Kerala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NFL, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Golden State Warriors rip apart 'bum' Donald Trump

President Donald Trump denounced protests by NFL players and rescinded a White House invitation for NBA champion Stephen Curry in a two-day rant that targeted top professional athletes and brought swift condemnation Saturday from league executives and star players alike. (Photo: AP)
 

Cosmic rays striking Earth come from outside Milky Way: study

The answer lies in a galaxy or galaxies far, far away, according to a study published in the journal Science.
 

Reliance Jio will start delivering 6 million JioPhones from today

Reliance Jio's JioPhone
 

CNR Rao chosen for international honour for materials research

The award will be presented in Boston on November 29, during an MRS meeting, according to a release issued by the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research of which Rao, a Bharat Ratna awardee, is the founder president. (Photo: PTI)
 

Desperate for the latest Android update? The update button might help

If you have the latest version of Google Play Services, then tapping the update button might actually deliver the update to your smartphone.
 

Here’s why watching movies on the iPhone X will be a ‘cinematic experience’

Dolby Vision is one of the reasons you are paying almost a lakh of Rupees for the iPhone X .
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: Encounter underway in Uri sector, terrorists trapped

The terrorists are believed to be trapped in a forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Whose clout will prevail over selection of Mayor?

Mayor G. Padmavathi at an inspection (for representation only)

By invitation: Reforms needed – First up, let mayor get 5 years

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike was first established as Bengaluru Municipal Corporation on March 27, 1862

Karnataka: Prof CNR Rao wins award for materials research

Bharat Ratna Prof C.N.R. Rao has won the Von Hippel Award

Karnataka: After a year of Arabian nightmare, Jacintha returns home

Jacintha thanking Dr Ravindranath Shanbhag after returning to India (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham