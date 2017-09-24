NIT Calicut student from Kerala found dead in hostel room, second in 2 months

He was identiThe victim was identified as Arun Krishna, 23, son of Matathinkalkkara Surendran of Malayinkal, Thiruvananthapuram. (Representational Image)

Kozhikode: A first-year MTech (nano technology) student committed suicide at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C), on Saturday in his hostel room.

This is the second such incident to take place in Kozhikode in the last two months.

He was identified as Arun Krishna, 23, son of Matathinkalkkara Surendran of Malayinkal, Thiruvananthapuram.

Krishna was found hanging from the window bars in room number 2405 of the MBA hostel at 11.30 AM, according to police.

The incident came to light as he failed to respond when his classmate tried to contact him over phone.

Later, the security staff and warden broke open the room.

“We had met him the other day and found nothing unusual in him,” a classmate said. Arun had secured admission in the NIT-C on June 28. His body was shifted to Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. His relatives will reach Kozhikode on Sunday, the police said.

The Kunnnamangalam police registered a case for unnatural death.

Earlier on July 29, Golla Ramakrishna Prasad, 17, a first-year B-Tech student and son of Golla Peddaramayya of Athmaguru in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, was found dead in his hostel room.

The body was partially hanging from the cross bars of the window as in the case of Arun Krishna. His death came within a week of his getting admission.