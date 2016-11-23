Nation, In Other News

Govt all set to counter cyber attacks: KT Rama Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 23, 2016, 1:04 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2016, 3:26 am IST
Addressing the gathering, the minister pointed out that Telangana was the first state to bring a new policy on cyber security.
K T Rama Rao
 K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday said that Cyber Warrior teams are being established to counter cyber-attacks. The rising number of  cyber-attacks is posing a big challenge, but Telangana government is prepared to counter it, he said. Mr Rao was the chief guest at a two-day conclave on cyber security which commenced at HICC, Madhapur. Addressing the gathering, the minister pointed out that Telangana was the first state to bring a new policy on cyber security.

“Online transactions have become the order of the day. Steps should be taken to create more awareness. Even children should be taught about this subject from school days,” he said. “We are taking help of cyber security experts from Israel and Netherlands,’’ the minister said.

Tags: k t rama rao, cyber crimes
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt featured on an episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote their film 'Dear Zindagi'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt get romantic on Kapil Sharma's show
Karan Johar was seen while shooting for Kapil Sharma's comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan brings out the entertainer in him on Kapil Sharma's show
Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, John Abraham and several other stars were seen at the Mumbai airport on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: Rajinikanth creates fan frenzy, SRK travels with AbRam
Sooraj Pancholi, Preity Zinta, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz and several other stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Preity, Esha, Ileana, Sooraj, other stars keep it casual yet fashionable
Salman Khan made a surprise apperance at the first look launch of Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's '2.0', also starring Amy Jackson and directed by Shankar. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan makes surprise apperance for Rajinikanth-Akshay's 2.0
Sonam Kapoor collected the Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice on behalf of the late Neerja Bhanot on Sunday along with Neerja's brothers. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam receives Mother Teresa Award on behalf of Neerja Bhanot
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UAE: Jobless Indian lives on terrace for 8 months after employer withholds passport

He was left with no other option but to live on the terrace of a building in Ajman city because his employer had refused to return his passport after settling his dues, Khaleej Times reported. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 

Protecting Trump costs New York City over USD 1 million a day

President-elect Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump and 10-year-old son Barron will move to the White House at the end of the school year. (Photo: AP)
 

Ae Zindagi Gale Lagale: Alia urges to embrace life and the hurdles it throws at you!

Stills from the song.
 

Detained AAP volunteers queue up at ATM in Delhi police station

AAP workers shout slogans during a protest march against demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 

I am the bigger star than Arjun Kapoor: Varun Dhawan

Varun candidly made the confession when prodded by Karan.
 

Pornhub trolls Kylie Jenner, implies she is ready for porn industry!

Kylie Jenner (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ kyliejenner).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Detained AAP volunteers queue up at ATM in Delhi police station

AAP workers shout slogans during a protest march against demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

UP train accident: Miraculous escape for man who swapped seat

Rescuers search in the debris after 14 coaches of a passenger train derailed near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: AP)

Govt considering to empower NIA to take up probe abroad

National Investigation Agency officials

Gujarat: Man ends life over cash crunch ahead of daughter's wedding

Representational image

IAF jets touch down for opening of Agra-Lucknow Expressway

An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet practice lands on the Agra-Lucknow highway in Unnao. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham