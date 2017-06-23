Telangana: Toddler slips into 50-foot borewell

Two earthmoving machines have been deployed to dig a pit parallel to the borewell to rescue the girl.

Hyderabad: A 16-month-old toddler slipped into an open borewell at an agricultural field in Chevella in Ranga Reddy district on Thursday. Police and fire personnel have rushed to the spot to rescue the girl, Chinnari. Their father Yadayya was in the field and mother Renuka was busy in household chores. In the dark, Chinnari slipped into the well. Akshitha who noticed her sister falling in the pit rushed to her parents and informed them.

The family had migrated from Borapalli in Yalal mandal to Ekkareddyguda in Chanuvelli in Chevella mandal a year ago. Yadayya works in the field belonging to one Malla Reddy and the family stays in a hut on the field. Transport minister M. Mahender Reddy was personally supervising the rescue.