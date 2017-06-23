Nation, In Other News

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation gets control of national highways too

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 23, 2017, 12:53 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2017, 2:08 am IST
All roads in GHMC limits except national highways have been under the municipal corporation for a long time.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation logo
Hyderabad: The National Highway Authority has de-notified four stretches on National Highways 44 and 65 in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, much to the relief of clubs, hotels, bars and liquor shops, which were banned by the Supreme Court from selling liquor if they were situated within 100 metres of state and national highways.   All roads in GHMC limits except national highways have been under the municipal corporation for a long time. Now the national highways too come under the GHMC.  

On the Nagpur-Hyderabad section of National Highway 44, the section from Bowenpally to the Assembly has been de-notified and on the Hyderabad-Bangalore section, the road from Afgalganj to Aramgarh has been de-notified. On National Highway 65, the Pune-Hyderabad section, the road from Miyapur to Assembly has been de-notified and on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada section, the stretch from Assembly to LB Nagar has been de-notified. Some 400 bars and wine shops as well as many hotels and clubs, such as the Marriott, Amruta Castle, Nizam Club and Boat Club, are now safe and can continue to do business. 

Tags: greater hyderabad municipal corporation, national highways
Location: India, Telangana

