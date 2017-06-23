Do not like my rule, don’t use my roads: N Chandrababu Naidu

KURNOOL: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s controversial statement on Thursday is causing heckles to rise. Talking to a group of people who met him at Nandyal with some problems, Mr Naidu said, “If you don’t like my administration, do not take pensions doled out by my government nor walk on the roads laid by my government.”

Apparently, the CM told his party leaders, “Ask them why they are dissatisfied despite getting so many benefits from us. I will not hesitate to ignore such villages who don’t vote for us.” He told his party leaders to seek votes only on the basis of development. Mr Naidu said that he too could offer Rs 5,000 for a vote but that was not his policy. He said he was committed to upholding honesty in politics unlike the Opposition parties who traded in votes.

“Why do you still crave for the money distributed by corrupt political leaders and vote for their parties? How can a 500 or 1,000 rupee note given by them change your fortune?” he asked the Nandyal villagers. Earlier, the CM held a review meeting at Nandyal and had asked officers to prepare a plan for the town to transform it to a smart city. In his talk, that also included faction politics in Rayalaseema, the CM stated that he had brought in a new generation of leaders “as the young leaders are more positive than those of our generation.” He also said that he had invited leaders from opposition due to political compulsions but had faced problems within the Telugu Desam due to this.