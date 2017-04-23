Nation, In Other News

Teen girls in Hyderabad orphanage made to clean manhole, case filed

Apr 23, 2017
Updated Apr 23, 2017, 8:46 pm IST
Police have registered the case under section 75 of Justice Juvenile Act and are questioning the people who run the orphanage.
 (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Hyderabad: Police have registered a case against people, who run an orphanage in Hyderabad, for allegedly making teenage girls clean a manhole around the hostel.

According to a report in NDTV, the incident, where a girl was inside a manhole to clean it, took place on Saturday and was caught on a camera by a passerby. A few other girls assisted the one inside the manhole.

The orphanage, located in Hyderabad's Uppal area, is home to as many as 200 children.

