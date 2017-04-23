Teen girls in Hyderabad orphanage made to clean manhole, case filed

Hyderabad: Police have registered a case against people, who run an orphanage in Hyderabad, for allegedly making teenage girls clean a manhole around the hostel.

According to a report in NDTV, the incident, where a girl was inside a manhole to clean it, took place on Saturday and was caught on a camera by a passerby. A few other girls assisted the one inside the manhole.

Police have registered the case under section 75 of Justice Juvenile Act and are questioning the people who run the orphanage.

The orphanage, located in Hyderabad's Uppal area, is home to as many as 200 children.