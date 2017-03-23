Nation, In Other News

FIR against Shiv Sena MP for hitting Air India staff with slippers

ANI
Published Mar 23, 2017, 6:02 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 6:29 pm IST
Meanwhile, Deputy General Manager of Air India is examining creation of no-fly list of unruly passengers.
Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad and Air India staff Sukumar. (Photos: ANI/Twitter)
 Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad and Air India staff Sukumar. (Photos: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Air India on Thursday registered two FIRs against Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad for hitting an Air India staff Sukumar with his slipper over sitting issue and for forcibly holding the flight and delaying it for 40 minutes.

A Deputy General Manager (DGM) of Air India has submitted the inquiry report corroborating the incident and is examining creation of no-fly list of unruly passengers, said Air India spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the Congress Party while condemning the act said that the Shiv Sena has time and again been involved in such violent acts.

"This is not the first time when Shiv Sena MP R. Gaikwad has been involved in violence. The Shiv Sena has time and again showed a culture of violence. My only question is will the Speaker of Parliament take action against him," said Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla.

Poonawalla also said that it would be important to see whether Air India will be allowed to take action against the MP and take the matter forward or not.

"Will the Shiv Sena sack this MP and if they do not sack him it means that they agree with the action and they justify his actions," he said.

Another Congress leader Pradeep Bhattacharya said Gaikwad's does not showcase the VVIP culture, adding it is just Shiv Sena's culture.

"This must be the Shiv Sena's culture, but this is not a culture of any other party. If he had any issue, he should have protested while the ticket was issued to him. It is not justified to hit the Air India staffer," Bhattacharya told ANI.

Earlier in the day, an adamant Gaikwad bragged about hitting an Air India staffer followed by a business class sitting issue.

"Yes, I had hit the staff. Do you expect me to hear their abuses quietly? What should have I done? He first misbehaved with me," Gaikwad told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Air India staffer, who was hit by Gaikwad, said that the MP hit him and used bad words and humiliated him in front of the entire crew.

"When I told him what he (Gaikwad) is asking isn't possible, he became abusive and started using foul language. God save our country if this is the culture and behaviour of our MPs," the Air India staffer said.

Gaikwad was travelling from Pune to New Delhi when the scuffle broke out over the sitting arrangement.

The MP claimed that his ticket was for business class but Air India provided him economy class.

Tags: ravindra gaikwad, air india, staff, slipper, fir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Will find out what made Gaikwad lose his temper: Shiv Sena

the Shiv Sena said it does not advocate such behavior, adding these kinds of acts should be condemned.
23 Mar 2017 5:28 PM
Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju. (File photo)

Civil Aviation Minister condemns physical assault on Air India staff

Gaikwad earlier in the day admitted that he hit an Air India staffer with slipper over business class seating issue.
23 Mar 2017 4:35 PM

Technology Gallery

Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Anurag Thakur accuses BCCI for compromising Virat Kohli’s integrity

What sort of truce was this? BCCI compromised the integrity of their Team India captain Virat Kohli and did not stand by their players and the team, tweeted former BCCI president Anurag Thakur. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sex positions that enable men to give blended orgasms to women

Enabling access too the clitoris is the key (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watch: Ranveer channels his inner rapper for Rajkummar's Trapped!

Screengrab from the video.
 

Maharashtra cricket tourney's quirky prizes: Goat for champions, eggs for big hitters

In the individual prize section, every player is awarded with a boiled egg, every time they hit a four or a six. (Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)
 

Watch: Iguana lands on tennis court, halts play at Miami Open

Tommy Haas posted a selfie with iguana, which stopped his Miami Open match against Jiri Vesely, saying: “Special selfie @miamiopen , thanks for coming out to watch some Tennis.” (Photo: Tommy Haas Official Instagram)
 

Expert says how erections in men change from their 20s to their 70s

The 40s bring along a lot of change, but some effort can manage things (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Not here to take abuses: Sena MP hits Air India staff '25 times' with slippers

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka girl, an MBA student, thanks Modi for providing her education loan

The girl BB Sara, who is an MBA student, said that Modi has always worked as a helping hand when any one is in need. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Vishakhapatnam: Student drowns while taking selfie, another missing

Representational image (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Cops blame rats for missing marijuana

Representational image (Photo: File)

Shortage of over 1,400 IAS, 900 IPS officers in country: Govt

Representational image (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham